Counselors provide important tips for transfer students

October is transfer month and COD’s Transfer Center is helping students transition to four year universities with ease. Transferring can be stressful and students are often not informed what the requirements are, where they are able to find resources and who is there to help.

According to a recent report by the University of California (UC) system, UC schools have accepted more transfer students than ever before. This is a good time for students. Transferring can be a stressful time but according to COD’s Transfer Counselor, Scott Cooper, there are many resources available for students and the center is available to help.

Transfer Resources

If your goal is to earn a bachelor’s degree, you will need to transfer to a four-year school. The center offers support services and information to students. California State University (CSU) and University of California (UC) applications both opened on Oct. 1 and will close Nov. 31. To keep up with deadlines, counselors are currently helping students with applications. Their main goal is to increase transfer rates. The center offers classroom presentations informing students all about the process including important dates.

Counselors also host transfer fairs, personal statement and common application workshops. The center holds about 20 application workshops per semester where they work with students on completing the application and the required personal statement. They also provide insight to questions about the UC, CSU, public and private schools in and out of the state.

The counseling center provides college tours for students. Upcoming tours include California State Polytechnic Pomona and California State Fullerton on Nov. 2 and the University of California Riverside Nov. 3.

Transfer Requirements

Cooper said, “anytime students get close to 60 units, anytime they have the golden four done including English, math, speech and critical thinking, students should be able to apply.”

Many students don’t know when to apply or they believe they do not have enough done. Cooper said, “COD is a two year school. Students sometimes do not realize that after they have completed 30 units they should look into transferring.” Students do not necessarily need 60 units, Cooper said and some can transfer without graduating. Many private schools and public schools will accept students after 24 completed units.

A myth Cooper said exists among students is that the cost of a school is too high and not affordable. The FAFSA federal student aid application opens online Oct. 1. Counselors encourage students to apply for this financial assistance so they get money towards the school they choose to attend. The rewards are different depending on the cost of the school. Students with the Bog and Pell Grants also benefit making school more affordable.

Cooper said, “a counselor’s main job is to show students that yes, they do have enough units, yes it’s an option and yes it’s affordable.”

How to De-stress

To make the process simple, counselors advise students to start the application early, the beginning of October is ideal. It’s important to remember due dates. Planning before and turning things in on time will save students a lot of stress. Also Cooper advises students to check in with counselors as often as possible to make sure students are taking the right classes.

Narrowing the list of transfer schools can also help ease the process. This allows counselors to give the best advice because every school does something a little bit different. counselors advise students to choose four CSU’s, four UC’s and maybe a couple of private schools. “Students go to amazing schools after College of the Desert. COD is a great start because you save a lot of money and get a great education. Students who come back say they felt very prepared after they transferred.”

For appointments or questions, please call the Transfer Center at 760- 862-1351. The center is located on the 2nd floor of the Cravens Student Services Center on the Palm Desert campus.