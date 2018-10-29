Molly Miller Trio performs at ‘Jazz at the Pollock’

BY MAYA CASAS

Jazz at the Pollock brought the Molly Miller Trio to College of the Desert on Friday, Oct.19. The event was hosted in the Pollock Theatre on College of the Desert’s campus in Palm Desert. Approximately 85 people filled the Pollock at 7 p.m.

All guests were welcomed to attend for free with a suggested $5 donation from students and $10 donations from others. Students, faculty and family attended the event. Freshman COD student, Angel Delatorre, said, “this is my first time [attending Jazz at the Pollock] and my first semester here too, so I am excited to be here. I like all sorts of music and jazz is one of my favorites.”

The wife of Dan Waddell, adjunct music faculty at COD (who has performed at the Pollock before) and Palm Springs resident, Robin Waddell said, “I’ve attended just about every Jazz at the Pollock since it was initiated. I think tonight is going to be very good. I’m excited to see what happens!”

Molly Miller Trio is a band of three amazing artists: Molly Miller on guitar, Jennifer Condos on bass and Jay Bellerose on drums. Molly Miller is a USC Thornton School of Music graduate and the Chair of the Guitar Department at Los Angeles College of Music. She has also toured with Jason Mraz and the Black Eyed Peas. When she is not on tour she leads the Molly Miller Trio.

The Trio came together and gave an outstanding performance Friday night. The concert included approximately 10 songs and few originals. They played jazz and also incorporated some country and rock n’ roll.

Jazz at the Pollock presents students, faculty members and guest artists performances and showcases the Jazz Studies program at COD. Mark your calendars now for Jazz at the Pollock concerts in the future.