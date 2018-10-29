Parkwil Manor presents the scariest haunted house yet

BY CARLOS GARCIA

A & E EDITOR

Photo courtesy of The Chaparral.

If you are looking for something to do this Halloween, you might want to head over to Rancho Mirage. A scary haunted house at The River is calling all ghouls and fools who dare to step inside the killing floor of Parkwil Manor located next to Babe’s Bar-B-Que & Brewhouse. This year’s exhibit is not like the ones in previous years. The Parkwil Manor has two themes: The Killing Floor and CarnEvil.

Sandra Wallace is the owner of Parkwil Manor. She invites everyone to come and see what the fright is all about, “I just let them through the door, tell them how to walk the maze and send them on their way. I love it. It’s a lot of fun watching people scream. The Coachella Valley has not had a commercial haunted house for the past 9 years. We are it.”

Parkwil Manor started in 2007 when a couple of people decided to bring their movie magic skills and apply them to a commercial venture in the desert where they live. The exhibit is run by volunteers and and has grown as a non-profit organization. In 2012, they were able to donate over $5000.00 dollars to after school programs in the valley.

Parkwil moves around every year. It started in Rancho Mirage but will be in other cities including Indio, Bermuda Dunes, Coachella in upcoming years. It will even take a year hiatus to host a private party at a gentleman’s backyard.

“We change every year. We may keep the same core elements, but we definitely change everything every year. I want to make a difference. If I don’t, I get really bored. That’s just me, I’m a designer, I design, it’s what I love to do.” said Wallace. “I love what we have become and and I want to make sure everyone has a good time.” The first place she started was a 5,000 square foot haunt house and today she is operating in a 10-15,000 square foot place.

Jojo the clown, who wishes to remain anonymous has been a volunteer with Parkwil Manor, since 2010. She has been assisting the director and helping with volunteers, costumes and social media. “This is absolutely an amazing opportunity, it’s a lot of fun. You get to learn how to make props, set up scenes, and build great connections with people.” said Jojo.

“We’ve been growing since we started, we get more people who want to do this and join us. It’s definitely something we needed in the valley. We need more entertainment for little children and even adults, said Jojo.

Wallace said they will get more intense every year. She loves hearing the screams. Tickets cost $13. Parkwil Manor will run it’s final week starting on Oct. 25-31, openings its doors at 7 p.m. For more information call 760-898-3371 or visit them online at https://www.parkwilmanor.com