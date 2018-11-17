Movie Review: Bohemian Rhapsody

BY RENEE BUCKLEY

STAFF REPORTER

Photo courtesy of AP Images. Actor Allen Leech, left, musician Brian May, actor Rami Malek, musician Roger Taylor, actor Joe Mazzello and actor Gwilym Lee pose together at the premiere of “Bohemian Rhapsody” at The Paris Theatre on Oct. 30, 2018, in New York.

Bohemian Rhapsody, aims to take an insider look at the flamboyant frontman, Freddie Mercury, of Queen’s shy and lonely lifestyle off stage but comes off factually incorrect and a bit sanitized, to those who are die-hard fans of the band. Though the movie is still a must see, and I guarantee you will be left with tears in your eyes at multiple points, do not go in expecting a perfect recount of what was happening behind closed doors.

The movie opens on a young Mercury, Rami Malek, going out to a bar and meeting his longtime girlfriend, Mary Austin, played by Lucy Boynton, and his soon to be bandmates Brian May, Gwilym Lee, Roger Taylor and Ben Hardy. From there the story evolves into the behind-the-scenes look at how Queen was formed, acted and most of all was a family to these so-called “misfits.”

The movie also takes a look at Mercury’s sexuality as at the beginning of the movie he is madly in love with Mary Austin, but as he goes on an American tour with the band, she becomes a bit less important and realizations are made by both of them however they continue to stay in each other’s lives and have a lasting impact on each other.

The timeline of the film does not fully follow real life as well as Mercury’s AIDS diagnosis was sped up to be in 1984, where in reality it did not happen until 1987. Though like said previously this movie is a must-see for the experience and off the charts performances, not the reliability on the correct facts.

The performances in the films are unbelievably good, with many saying that Rami Malek, deserves actor of the year, and many other awards for his transformation into Mercury. The resemblance between the two is uncanny, and with the coaching from Mercury’s former bandmates, the believability of Malik as Mercury is all there, so much so that it’s almost fact. Bohemian Rhapsody, is a must-see movie and will leave you wanting to see it again.

The film is an interesting look at life behind the scenes as a Rockstar, but also at a man struggling to find who he is off stage. If you are not a Queen fanatic or can ignore the discrepancies in facts, you will be blown away by the production quality and acting. The film and will leave you in tears.