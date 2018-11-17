Students share their Thanksgiving traditions

BY CHRISTIANI AQUINO

STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR

Photos courtesy of AP Images. Casseroles and a roast turkey are staples of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

Thanksgiving Day is an annual national holiday in the United States when people celebrate the harvest and other blessings of the past year. The holiday consists of a traditional Thanksgiving meal typically including turkey, bread stuffing, potatoes, cranberries and pumpkin pie. Thanksgiving is often considered the busiest holiday of the year, as family members travel far and wide to gather with one another to celebrate.

Students at College of the Desert have their own Thanksgiving traditions. Vanessa Zavala says her family celebrates Thanksgiving with just her intermediate family. “We wait all day until the turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy and salad are ready.” The family then sits around the table where everyone shares one thing that they are grateful for.

Isiah Estrada celebrates Thanksgiving a little different, “every year our family picks out the skinniest turkey, we feed it until it becomes fat. My family kills it and we eat it.” Estrada’s family eats their Thanksgiving meal in the morning so his brothers can spend time with other families later Thanksgiving night.

David Dominguez says his immediate and extended families get together. Their dinner includes turkey, ham, cranberry sauce and beans. After dinner, they all spend time talking about what they are grateful for. “It’s nice because everyone always has something that they are thankful for,” said Dominguez.

Tupac Lopez’s family is not quite as traditional. They celebrate Thanksgiving hanging out with immediate family and eat a normal dinner including lasagna, barbacoa and some other foods. They acknowledge it’s Thanksgiving but do not celebrate in any special or traditional way.”

Thanksgiving traditions are not all the same but one thing is for sure, it seems that everyone eats, spends time with loved ones and is grateful.