Gun violence must stop

BY AMBER JUAREZ

STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR

Photo courtesy of AP Images. Demonstrators pass a makeshift memorial to school shooting victims during a “March for Our Lives” protest for gun legislation and school safety March 24, 2018, in Houston.

As the year comes to an end there have been a total of 323 mass shootings and 13,325 people have been killed by gun violence this year alone according to gunviolencearchive.org.

The first major mass shooting of 2018 was Feb. 14 at Majority Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The shooter, Nikolas Cruz, a former student, shot and murdered 17 people. Fourteen students and three staff members were killed. After this tragedy, the Parkland survivors created March for Our Lives. This organization formed to show support of tighter and tougher gun control laws.

After the Parkland shooting, President Donald Trump tweeted his condolences to the victims and that he is praying for them. But the problem with this statement is that thoughts and prayers are not going to help the situation. What we need is an effective action plan. In President Trump’s Parkland response speech, “I can speak for all of the senators, congressmen and congresswomen, all of the people in this room that are involved in this decision that we will act and do something. We will act,” Trump said. It has been nine months and the president still has not taken action on gun control. How many more mass shootings will there be until President Donald Trump takes action?

Some students locally are terrified to go to school because they are afraid of getting shot. A fifth-grader named Alessandra from Amelia Earhart Elementary School said, “I sometimes get scared to go to school because of all the school shootings that are going on.” Children should not be afraid to go to school. School is supposed to be a safe and welcoming place.

Another shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, in the Houston area happened three months after the Parkland shooting killing 10 people. Santa Fe student Paige Curry said that she wasn’t shocked by the shooting and that she always thought that it would eventually happen at her school because it is happening everywhere.

It’s sad to see that students like Curry aren’t shocked anymore because mass shootings seem to happen far too often in this country. It’s time to stop saying “thoughts and prayers” and start acting. It’s time we make a change and stop gun violence because enough is enough.

Parkland survivor David Hogg said it best, “to those politicians who say the change will not come, I say we will not stop until every man, woman, child and every American can live without the fear of gun violence, to that I say, ‘No more’!”

