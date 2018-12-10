Artist Kenny Irwin’s RoboLights: Why not in a why world

BY RENEE BUCKLEY

STAFF REPORTER

Photo courtesy of The Chaparral. Artist and owner Kenny Irwin poses for a photo.

RoboLights is back and brighter than ever. The holiday light spectacular started Nov. 23 and runs through Jan. 2, from 4 – 9:30 p.m. seven days a week daily. RoboLights is a free community-driven art and light show put on by Kenny Irwin Jr. every year in Palm Springs. The aim of the work is to inspire people to have fun, laugh and see the beauty in life, because like the art, even when life does not make sense it is still beautiful.

The art and light show showcases Kenny Irwin Jr.’s life’s work and is made possible by the community, as all of his materials used are donated by the community around him. Due to the communities support, he puts on the event for free, but donations are accepted.

Though the donations Irwin affords the cost of the light show, which he has been building since he was 12. Irwin says, “I was born an artist, and everything here is my life’s work.” Irwin builds this gallery of his work 350 days a year and for 10-12 hours a day, all for the community to enjoy. When asked what his inspiration is he said, “I always ask why not in a why the world, and I just want to make things beautiful and to beautify things.”

He continued to explain that he always knows what the work will look like, but does not know what it is made out of until he receives it from the community. The light display is seen as the community giving to the community, and supporting local artists.

RoboLights is a family-friendly Christmas attraction and staple for those in the Coachella Valley, though Irwin has hopes of expanding RoboLights to RoboWorld, and making it a year-round attraction for those far and wide to enjoy.

Located on 1077 E Granvia Valmonte, Palm Springs, CA 92262, the family attraction filled with Christmas, sci-fi, and all things lights is open and ready for all to get into the Christmas spirit by attending.