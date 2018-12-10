George H.W. Bush’s final journey

BY ALEXANDRIA ROSALES

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Photo courtesy of AP Images.

America’s 41st president, George H.W. Bush passed away leaving behind his legacy of humility, honor and humor.

George H.W. Bush, America’s 41st president died late Friday at the age of 94 in his Houston home. He was remembered for his presidency in 1988 where he responded to the termination of the Soviet Union and led the U.S. military to remove Panamanian dictator, Manual Noriega as well as his command on a military strike that overpowered Iraqi president Saddam Hussein during the invasion of Kuwait (1990).

Bush, also known as “41” will be laid to rest on the grounds of the Bush Presidential Library and Museum next to his beloved wife, Barbara, and their daughter Robin who died of leukemia as a child. He was honored at the Washington National Cathedral and commended by his eldest son, former President George W. Bush who gave the eulogy for his father, saying he was a genuinely optimistic man, and that optimism guided his children and made each of them believe that anything was possible.

CNN reported Dec. 6, “Former President George H.W. Bush was remembered Thursday as a man of humility, honor and humor at the Bushes’ family church in Houston, providing the nation with a last farewell before he begins his journey to his final resting place.”

Thousands paid their respects to Bush as he was lying in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda Monday and Tuesday. After the Houston funeral service, Bush departed the church in a motorcade procession to the Union Pacific Railroad Westfield Auto Facility.

A departure ceremony took place before Bush took his last trip by train to his final resting place. The funeral train departed on a 70-mile route, taking Bush from spring, Texas, to Texas A&M University in College Station, the site of the Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

Once there, Bush’s casket was carried through a military honor guard cordon, followed by his family.

A private burial service conducted by the Rev. Dr. Russell Levenson, Jr. and the Rev. Peter G. Cheney followed a Navy jet flyover.