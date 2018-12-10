Local beauty salon gives back during the holidays

BY MELISSA ESPINOZA

STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR

Photo courtesy of Melissa Espinoza. Agape Salon staff Elizabeth Truong (left), Angelica Lopez, Ana Jimenez, Ismael Jimenez, Erin Padilla and Arlen Angulo.

Agape Salon and Spa was first open years ago by Ana and Ismael Jimenez. Located inside the Atrium in Rancho Mirage, the Agape team offers a number of services to their customers from haircuts and blow-dries to facials and massages. But not like many other salons, Agape offers extra special services. For years this salon has done charity work to give back to the less fortunate of the Coachella Valley.

“Any time any of our clients tells us of a need or something, we try and see how we can help, so a lot of the things we started doing here were because a client brought it up,” Ana Jimenz said. The Agape salon has done numerous contributions to the community. They have been involved in a back to school give away, Christmas presents for children, coats and blankets for the homeless.

“We love God and God has done [so much] in our lives, so we feel that our blessing for the salon [with] being so successful, we need to share it with others,” Ana Jimenez said.

A reason Agape salon is able to do all the charity work they do is that of their clients’ contributions. “This year we were nervous because I feel like we do so much that people might get a little, ‘you’re asking too much’ because we do not do it we ask our clients for help,” Jimenez said her clients are generous and want to help give for the needs of others throughout the Coachella Valley.

Ana and Ismael Jimenez’s team is also a big part of their charity work. They said they get a lot of ideas from their team and their team is a big support. “They do this in their time.” Ana said, “the example that we give them, the fact that we have so much going on and that they see us and they want to be a part of it and we care about them.” Ismael Jimenez said, “ they want to help too and just by going and being there they feel good.”

Agape salon’s team plans to continue doing their charity work in the future and incorporate more ideas into the work they do. “ We want to continue what we’re doing already.” They are already planning a charity event for Earth Month. They said they will love, celebrate and raise funds to protect the Earth and its amazing people. “We’ll do fun stuff like give away baskets or have raffle tickets,” Ana Jimenez said, “I think we have something going on like every other month.”

Ana and Ismael Jimenez and the Agape team will be delivered blankets and coats for homeless people in Indio Dec. 5 and plan on giving presents to children later in the month. “I feel that people want to give where they trust that their money is going to be used for something good.” Ana said they have people who do not get their hair done at the salon bring in coats or buy raffle tickets. They are thankful for everyone who participates and all the contributions that help those in need.

With the success of all their fundraisers, the Agape team hopes to inspire other people to help when they can, they believe even if you don’t have extra funds helping people with your time can be equally as valuable.

If you want to participate in helping with the Agape salon fundraisers you can visit them at agapesalon.com or call at 760-321-1023.