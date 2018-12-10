Student pursues jazz musician dreams

BY CHRISTYANNE SAN JUAN

CAMPUS EDITOR

Photo courtesy of Chase Huna.

It is a dream almost everyone has had at some point in their life — the dream of being a professional recording artist. COD student Chase Huna has been able to turn his dream into a reality.

Huna’s journey as a jazz musician began at the early age of 10-years-old. He had harbored a love for jazz music for as long as he could remember, and his passion for the genre eventually enabled him to begin learning how to play the saxophone. Soon, Huna joined his middle school and later high school jazz bands; and four years later, he found himself performing onstage at Spaghettini Seal Beach.

Huna said that he always knew that the saxophone was the instrument that he wanted to play. “I knew from the moment I first played the saxophone that it was something I wanted to pursue professionally.”

Since his first performance, Huna has had the privilege of performing with some of the most esteemed figures in contemporary jazz; including Will Donato, Richard Elliot and Steve Oliver. He has also had the opportunity to produce his first record, “On the Chase” along with Oliver, which was released in 2017. The album itself was a culmination of roughly three years of hard work composing, writing and producing 10 different songs, including the eponymous title track, “On the Chase.”

“It took time,” Huna shared. “[But] making my first record is a very memorable experience for me.”

However, he feels that 2018 is his most successful year yet. This last year, Huna has been touring the country and performing with a multitude of accomplished musicians. He fondly recalls the memories made while on tour, in particular, those made while visiting New York City.

Huna remains resolute in his decision to stay grounded despite his prosperity. He admits, “I never saw a reason to have an ‘I’m the best’ attitude. I just love playing for people. I realize all the opportunities I’ve had in my career and I never take anything for granted.”

In the future, Huna is ready and looks forward to furthering his career in composing, recording and touring. He plans to release his next single, “U Best Believe,” Feb. 18, 2019. In addition to his upcoming performances at jazz festivals, Huna can also be found making special appearance performances in the Palm Springs and Palm Desert area. To keep up with his upcoming shows and announcements, follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/chasehuna or on Instagram and Twitter at the handle @chasehuna.