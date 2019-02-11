KCOD is nominated for several national awards

BY ALEXANDRIA ROSALES

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Photo courtesy of The Chaparral. KCOD’s new facility on Park View Drive in Palm Desert, across from the COD campus.

College of the Desert’s KCOD CoachellaFM radio station has been nominated for several outstanding awards again this year, and many of the students working at the station will be attending the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Awards Ceremony and Conference in New York City In early March.

The most prestigious nomination is for Best Community College Radio Station in the nation. This is the second nomination in this category, KCOD has received within two years. The station has continued to be a platform for students, faculty and staff, as well as a place for local Coachella Valley musicians, artists, nonprofit leaders and members of the community to be on the air, get their exposure and grow.

Much of the station’s recognition goes to the KCOD team as an entirety and student Station Manager, Giselle Woo and Faculty Advisor Laurilie Jackson. The crew at KCOD is especially grateful this year to Dean, Kelly Hall, Ph.D, School of Sciences and Arts who was greatly involved in having the radio station move into a new and more professional facility. The new facility located across the street from COD at 72915 Park View Dr., earned KCOD a nomination for Best Radio Station Facilities.

“The nomination I’m proudest of is Best Community College Radio Station in the nation. All our nominations are always very exciting and I’m grateful for them, but this one is where we all shine. Everything we do is collaboratively highlighted by this nomination. Not only within our college but within our community and that inspires me to work harder for our students and for the greater Coachella Valley.”

Jackson said about the nominations, “I am proud of our students, faculty and staff for their dedication to KCOD and for growing our media programs. I am also sincerely grateful for everyone at College of the Desert who have supported this dream and look forward to more growth and a bright 2019.”

And a bright 2019 it will be when, KCOD is in NYC to await their winnings of awards that include: Best Community College Radio Station in the nation, Best Public Service Promotion, Best Overall On-Air Schedule, Best Station Playlist/Music Selection, Best Station Facilities, Best Promo Series, Best Staff Newsletter/Email and Best Promotional Video.

KCOD staff member and Adjunct Instructor, Toni Bakal, who was a national award winner for Best On-Air Personality in 2016 said, “We are thrilled to be nominated for Best Community College Radio Station in the nation. This is an honor for all of us at KCOD, including the students that take our COD radio courses and get involved with the station. KCOD is a creative and collaborative environment that provides a platform for so many voices of the Coachella Valley, and we couldn’t be happier to have those voices recognized by this award.”

Students participating at KCOD are enrolled in RTV007, Intro, to Radio Production, RTV002, Broadcast Announcing, RTV005 Broadcast Writing, Joo3, News Reporting and Writing, Joo4 and Newspaper Production. Some of the students alos enroll in RTV Work Experience and fulfill specific duties at the station for class credit.

“KCOD provides many opportunities for students, faculty and members of the community to have a voice and shine on the air,” said Jackson, “this is a unique place, the only variety station in the Coachella Valley with unique programming for a diverse audience. There is something for everyone.”

You can listen to KCOD on 99.9fm, 1450am, iTunes and at www.kcodcoachellafm. For more information about KCOD’s programming visit www.kcodwocahellafm or contact the station during regular business hours from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 760-636-7980.