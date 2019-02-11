Largest So Cal escape games hosts Merlin’s Magic Room

BY ROSA GARCIA

STAFF REPORTER

Photo courtesy of The Chaparral.

Escape Room Palm Springs is the largest games in Southern California. You will be blown away by the high production rooms, story plots and game twists.

Merlin’s Magic School needs your help! The entire school was cursed into toads at the school talent show. You and your team need to find Merlin’s spell book in his office to un-curse the toads before they find their way to the lake and are gone forever.

Merlin’s Magic School at Palm Springs Escape Room puts the players in a room with a mission of 60 minutes max. Your team’s goal is to use the 60 minutes to discover Merlin’s hidden spell book. Players are allowed to open doors and compartments using only ‘magical’ techniques and clues provided by the game masters before the time runs out. According to owner Mark Fruchtman, the game is not difficult. “It’s as difficult as you make it. Game masters will help you with the game.”

The limit of players per escape room can run from just 2 players to 10, but 4-8 is the average. Escape Room has five other rooms such as Bank Heist, Vampire’s Lair, the Locker Room, Jack the Ripper and Titanic that run every 90 minutes.

Fruchtman added, “You might be trying to save Merlin’s Magic Room or rob a bank or escape from a serial killer. We have 6 different games that are different themes and environments”.

They are open 365 days a year. Sunday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The hours vary seasonally and for holidays.

The games are accessible to individuals who are hearing impaired with the help of ASL employees, as well as those who have disabilities or are handicapped.

Looking to book your next mission at Escape Room? Visit their website at escapeps.com or drop in with your party at 2500 N Palm Canyon Dr. or contact them at (760)779-8888.