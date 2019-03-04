Apex Legends outstreams Fortnite

BY HARRISON BLUTO

Photo courtesy of The Chaparral. Apex Legends currently has eight unique heros to play as.

Apex Legends, Respawn studios take on the Battle Royale genre, hit the internet on Feb.4 and is taking it by storm. In just one week, Apex Legends hit a whopping 25 million players and is going strong.

Apex Legends is currently out streaming the massive hit “Fortnite” with 180+ streamers live as this article is being written. The game already has an extensive year road map ahead of it where they plan to add: more heroes, more weapons, and more loot to the game as the year progresses. The game has already added a new weapon to the mix, showing that they don’t plan on dropping the project anytime soon.

The Battle Royale genre is currently exploding, with hit games such as “Fortnite” and “PUBG” to compete with. In Battle Royale games, a large number of players are dropped into a large map and fight until the last man is left standing. In the case of Apex Legends, each match includes twenty teams of 3 equaling up to 60 players per match fighting it out.

Apex Legends puts players into teams of 3, giving players the option to choose from eight different characters to play as. Each character in the game has four abilities that make them unique from their counterparts and allow players to experiment with playing styles.

“It’s different enough from the crowd (other Battle Royale games) to be competitive.” Says COD student Jacob Avena. Apex Legends addition of playable characters over a personal avatar as well as only allowing the player to be in teams makes Apex Legends stand out from the crowd. Due to players having to work in teams, Apex Legends includes an intuitive ping system where players can communicate without speaking to each other over chat. With the ping system, layers can mark item locations, where they want to head, and where enemies are without saying a word.

Apex Legends success is a bit of a miracle in the gaming community. Not only is Apex Legends a Battle Royale, a widely considered bloated genre, it is also published by Electronic-Arts(EA). EA is notorious in the video game community for being a bad company. It was voted as Consumerist’s Worst Company in America twice with a number of scandals under its belt such as the loot box exploitation scandal with “Battlefront 2.”

EA’s bad reputation is the reason for Apex Legends secretive and sudden release. “We’re doing a free-to-play game, with essentially loot boxes, after we were bought by EA,… It’s the perfect recipe for a marketing plan to go awry,” Lead Producer, Drew McCoy told Eurogamer. When talking to a few COD students about whether or not they would have played Apex having known it was an EA game, McCoy’s launch plan made more sense. COD students Anthony Masscaro and Nathan Russell both agreed that, due to EA’s bad reputation, they think people would have been less likely to play the game.

Despite all the odds against it, Apex Legends is a massive success with a bright future ahead for it.

