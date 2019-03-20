A Coachella inspired fashion week coming to PS

BY ESTAFANIA MOREIRA

STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR

Photo courtesy of Palm Springs Fashion Week. Three models on the runway wearing Grayling Purnell fashion line.

Palm Springs Fashion Week (PSFW) is a new event coming to Palm Springs. Organizers say it will deliver music, art and unique fashion during the first week of The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April. The event is created by fashion entrepreneur Jim Mullin, who is the founder of JM Couture. Mullin has teamed up with extraordinary talent to make this event possible. Mullin was inspired by the Coachella Fest fashion scene and collectively selected inspiring designers to be part of this event.

“Fashion is such a huge part of Coachella Fest that I wanted to bring together an event where inspiring designers and artists can get their works out there on a huge scale,” said Mullin. PSFW seeks to promote fashion and music culture in the global fashion scene.

PSFW will take place at the Palm Springs Riviera hotel on April 11, 12, and 13. A 100-foot runway will be added outside the hotel over the Chiki Pool transforming the entire patio into a fashionista, social influencer and celebrity spectacle for the public to enjoy. Models will be able to perform in exquisite and original designer clothes with upbeat music performed by new artists. The following three days will provide different feature headliner designers and fashion special performances.

April 11 Thursday is opening night starts at 6 p.m. Performer and singer Vali, a solo artist will bring retro-pop and electric sound to the show. The headliner designer will be Di Moda Atlelier by founder Jessie J, known as one of the most distinguished celebrity stylists in the industry. Jesse J has worked with famous celebrities including Katy Perry, Steve Aoki, Tyga and Enrique Iglesias. Designer and artist Joel Alvarez, known for his famous Black Tape Project collection, will be covering his models in works of tape where the audience will watch sensual models become works of art.

April 12 Friday’s show starts at 1 p.m. with performer Ashley Brinton singing earlier as the models walk the runway in beautiful Chiki Pool in the resort. Winner of Project Runway season eleven Richard Hallmarq will be the featured designer whose work consists of sleek and sophisticated glam, sassy and loud. He is known for flair and dramatic style.

April 13 Saturday’s show starts at 1 p.m. Jaira Burns, will sing with the opening headliner Lascana, a German swimsuit brand who has launched its U.S. online shop in 2017. Lascana has 15 years of retail experience in Europe with its mission to make any woman feel beautiful and sensual in cutting edge summer fashion. The company has worked with famous model Alessandra Ambrosio to launch the “your world is your rules” for women. Inspirational Latina fashion designer Coral Castillo, winner of the hit fashion show Stitched in 2018, will also attend PSFW on Saturday. Castillo will be bringing a collection of stunning pieces that are black, with a feminine mystic lighting that is captivating. Be on the lookout for other fashion brands such as Siwy, a strong and feminine look with long lean jeans, pencil skirts, and demi shorts. As well as Cirone Swimwear line, a limited-edition Coachella line that creates cosmic mystical designs using stones such as Riverstone, tigers eye and many more.

PSFW was created to be a festive event. Mullen said, “We really are going full throttle with our designers to make this event the best new thing. Let’s make an event where not only people from out-of-town can enjoy, but most importantly the people in our valley. That is my goal.”

Mullin created a special discount for College of the Desert students who are interested in attending the show. For tickets and information visit www.psfashionweek.com use the code COD to receive 10 percent off. Whether you attend Coachella or not, this event might be for you if you love fashion, music and art.