President Kinnamon receives PS Mayor’s Award

BY MELISSA ESPINOZA

STAFF REPORTER

Photo courtesy of The Chaparral. COD President Dr. Kinnamon holding his Mayor’s Award.

On March 22, College of the Desert President Joel Kinnamon was awarded the Mayor’s Award at the Palm Springs Woman’s Club Annual Scholarship Philanthropy Luncheon and Fashion Show at the Riviera Resort and Spa on N. Indian Canyon Dr.

This award was given to Kinnamon by Palm Springs Mayor, Robert Moon. “The mayor decided to give Dr. Kinnamon his Mayor’s Award, this is the fifth year we’ve done that. The mayor chooses somebody in the community, usually someone interested in education for his award,” said Meg Bane, Vice-President of the Palm Springs Woman’s Club.

COD’s president was chosen for this award for the work on education and for being a major advocate of the COD West Field Valley Campus, previously known as the Palm Springs Mall. Moon said, “This is the Mayor’s Award and it recognizes a resident of Palm Springs who is contributed tremendously to the community and Dr. Kinnamon has worked tirelessly to get this West Valley Campus in, and I said ‘West Valley because it is not just for Palm Springs, it is going to serve Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, and Palm Springs students.”

Dr. Kinnamon mentioned during his speech at the event the many achievements College of the Desert has accomplished over the years, like their recent awards received by KCOD, COD’s radio station. He thanked the COD staff and many others. “The many dedicated faculty and staff at College of the Desert, without all their passion and support and the support of this community, this award would not have been possible,” said Dr. Kinnamon.

The Palm Springs Woman’s Club has been part of the Palm Springs community since 1938 and has been helping many scholars of Palm Springs High School and has also recognized the efforts of others in the community to help students around the valley.

“The Woman’s Club is wonderful on the scholarships they give out every year, quite a few of the students are COD students, so the Woman’s Club now give it to boys and young women, both, but they really focus on the young women. It is wonderful to see this community and College of the Desert is going to be a tremendously valuable, welcomed and beloved [part] of this community,” said Mayor Moon.

Shai Tanner, who is studying to become a doctor, was also recognized at the event as a scholarship recipient. She first heard of the Palm Springs Woman’s Club after receiving the scholarship. “I went to Palm Springs High School, and the administrators have this program where they would gather all the local scholarships in the area, and they make it a packet, and they give it to the senior students. You applied, around May…that’s when you’re told who you are matched with, where you will get your scholarship money,” said Shai.