Meet your new ASCOD president: Yazzmine De Leon

Photo courtesy of Olivia Hall. Yazzmine De Leon, ASCOD’s new 2019-2010 president.

BY OLIVIA HALL

STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR

Yazzmine De Leon is the Associated Students of College of the Desert’s (ASCOD) new student body president. De Leon believes she has started the year off strong and shares about some of her goals as she takes on her new role.

De Leon won the student senate president position by 60 votes in the Spring 2019 semester and is determined to increase student involvement and represent the student voices at COD.

Part of the ASCOD president’s job is to attend meetings, such as the Board of Trustees and the College Planning Council. De Leon said she’s had the opportunity during these meetings to play an active role of representing students.

”Even though I’ve only been in this role for a short amount of time, I’ve already seen myself grow as a leader. I wasn’t much of a public speaker before, but since I have to run my own meetings and report to different committees and boards, I’ve learned to speak better in front of others,” said De Leon.

De Leon chairs her own student senate meetings, where they discuss topics such as events, ways to increase community involvement and improvement within the student senate. The meetings are held every Monday from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. in the Office of Student Life’s conference room. All students are welcome to attend.

De Leon said she has already made great progress. “I can’t say I’ve accomplished much, because I just started, but I’ve been told that I’ve been more on top of things compared to any president. One of those things would be starting the year off with almost a full board.”

In recent years, De Leon said ASCOD struggled with membership and is excited to now see the full extent that it has to offer. “Not many people know what student senate does, and I think it’s really important for students to know what is happening around campus,” said De Leon.

ASCOD’s new president said it’s important for students to understand the many committeess on campus that can benefit them. Many people attend committee meetings including faculty, staff, administrators and students. These committees’ responsibilities range from critical decision making in terms of school policies to smaller subcommittees that are tasked with specific responsibilities. Within these committees, student representatives are necessary to give feedback to represent the student’s voice.

De Leon said ASCOD is also responsible for planning campus events. “ASCOD is in charge of planning events like Club Rush, Club Olympics, Spirit Week and any other event that we decide to throw.” De Leon added, “ASCOD has their own standing committees where a group of people come together to work on a certain task. One of these, is called the events committee. It is chaired by the ASCOD vice-president.”

The events committee is responsible for planning events such as time, location, budget, setup and preparation. “Though it seems like a lot of work, it’s actually really fun getting together with others and making something happen.” said De Leon.

De Leon want to see ASCOD succeed and with that become a better organization. “ASCOD has always struggled with communicating with the students, but I hope as president I can change that.

