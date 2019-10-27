Borrego Health Care offers free services to students

Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral. Borrego Health Care van on the COD Palm Desert Campus.

ESTEFANIA MOREIRA

STAFF REPORTER

The Student Health and Wellness Center at COD recently developed a collaboration with a federally qualified clinic in the area, known as the Borrego Health Care Foundation. This clinic is available year-round for students at College of the Desert.

Every Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m the Borrego Health Care mobile unit, located at the parking lot number three by the student life building in Palm Desert, comes to provide health services students may need. And for the first time, services will be available on the Indio campus on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clinical Assistant Director Elizabeth Goold said, “Medical services and some mental health services will be provided by Borrego mobile unit. If they see a student needs more than what they offer, they will connect a student with specialists such as psychiatrists, psych-nurse, and if a student decides medication as a possible option, the Borrego mobile unit will help.”

The Borrego mobile unit services are only provided for COD students. The mobile unit is an extension of the clinic, and if a student needs beyond care, they will connect a student with the actual clinic.

Every Thursday, Care Coordinator Specialist Ivette Zamora Cruz is outside by the Student Health and Wellness Center with health information students may find helpful.

“If a student wants more information on our services, I am available on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. here in the student’s clinic and Fridays in mobile hours inside the unit. We are here to make sure COD students get their health needs taken care of,” said Cruz.

Borrego Health and the Student Health and Wellness Center’s purpose is to support enrolled students in achieving their educational goals by maintaining optimum physical, mental, and emotional health.

The mobile unit also provides STDs and reproductive health services for students.

The unit is staffed with licensed professional nurses and licensed mental health professionals, but it also puts students in touch with other professionals if they see a student who needs more than what the mobil unit can offer.

“The Borrego Health mobile unit almost accepts all insurances. Students would want to call and see how much would it cost. They have a sliding fee scale for those who cannot afford insurance,” said Goold, “The cheapest would be thirty dollars a visit up to eighty-five for someone who cannot afford insurance, but everything is included in that visit. For example, if they put a student at a thirty dollar fee mark but they ordered x-rays and blood work, that’s all included in that thirty dollar visit.”

Students must be enrolled in classes during the current semester to receive Borrego Health services and all services are confidential.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ If you need more information contact Ivette Zamora Cruz at 760-423-5018 or visit the Borrego mobile unit on the COD Palm Desert campus.