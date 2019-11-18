Palm Springs parade honors local veterans

ESTEFANIA MOREIRA

Photo Courtesy by The Chaparral. ROTC marching in the 23rd Annual Veterans Parade 2019.

Honor, respect and appreciation is what Veterans Day is all about. On Nov. 11, the 23rd Annual Palm Springs Veterans Day Parade honored those who have served our country and thanked all military personnel who served the United States in all wars on this memorable day.

The City of Palm Spring is designated as a regional site for the observance of Veterans Day by the Veterans Day National Committee of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Every year, the Palm Springs Veterans Day Parade is one of approximately 60 events selected nationwide to receive this honor. This parade is one of the largest in Southern California and is supported by military units, marching bands, veterans organizations and much more. The parade is a tribute to all of our veterans for their service in the Armed Forces as we “Honor All Who Served.”

Parade coordinator, Michele Circone-Collier said, “This particular parade was created from a group of local leaders who wanted to make sure our Veterans were recognized and thanked. The freedoms we enjoy in this country were borne on the backs of those who served and the City of Palm Springs wants our veterans to know they are respected, honored and appreciated for their service to our country.”

The Veterans Parade had a new feature this year. A special musical piece was performed at the opening ceremony at the Main Review Stand, located at Amado Road and Palm Springs. The piece, “Here’s to the Heroes” and it was sung by the Sweethots, who are Ambassadors of the California Desert Chorale.

Circone-Collier said, “This piece of music is dedicated to thanking our veterans for their service.”

The Palm Springs High School marching band performed in the parade. Every year, the high school band performs playing songs honoring our veterans. PSHS marching band student Ronald Moreira said, “The power of music that we perform brings everyone together to lift our spirits in Veterans Day.”

PSHS marching band performed, “The Stars and Stripes Forever” and “Zacatecas.”

College of the Desert Trio Veterans and Veterans Resource Center staff participated in the parade. Craig Doussett, the director of Trio veterans, drove in his patriotic vehicle as the rest of the team, including veterans specialist Donni Prince and professor Courtney Doussett, walked waving flags and cheering to the crowd while holding the COD Veterans Resource Center sign.

Also in the parade was Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon smiling and wearing his Navy uniform, he rode next to former mayor Will Kleindienst in a classic car waving to the crowd.

Palm Springs City Council member Lisa Middleton, also rode in a classic car and World War II veteran Dorothee Irwin waved while wearing her original uniform when she served.

There was time dedicated to remembering our troops, U.S. Army veteran Suresh Abayasekara Krause of Cathedral City High School, class 2001, who was killed in action in Afghanistan, as well as other veteran troops that passed away.

ROTC, Military and Navy personnel marched the streets in uniform while chanting their army cadence. MRAP’s (armored military vehicle) took part in the Veterans Parade as military personnel would wave and cheer to the crowd.

The parade ended at 5 p.m. with a beautiful, colorful and exciting fireworks display.

To volunteer or sponsor for the Veterans Parade next year, contact Parade Coordinator Circone-Collier.

“One can become more involved in our community by reaching out to our veteran organizations like the American Legion, the VFW’s, the Disabled American Veterans and the USO. Donate your time, your talent, money, whatever you can. Maybe visit an assisted living facility, a nursing home, a VA Hospital through their chaplaincy or community activities department to spend time with veterans who are residents and may not have many visitors,” said Circone-Collier.