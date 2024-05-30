The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral

Windmills provide many benefits to the Coachella Valley

Jodeci Alcocer, Digital Editor
May 30, 2024
Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral’s Jodeci Alcocer. Windmill towers.

Stretching across the Coachella Valley landscape, towering windmills stand as symbols of a sustainable future. These wind turbines are more than just iconic landmarks; they represent a significant step toward green energy and combating climate change.

Traveling along Interstate 10, visitors might pass the Palm Springs Windmill Tours, where they can learn about the successes and challenges of the past 42 years of wind energy in the desert. The region benefits from consistent and strong wind patterns funneled through mountain passes, providing an efficient and reliable renewable energy source.

Director of Tourism Rich Weideman, says the San Gorgonio Pass is one of the windiest areas for windmills, a natural advantage for California.

Misconceptions have arisen about the windmills causing cancer, harming wildlife, and not powering the Coachella Valley. The tours aim to educate visitors on these issues, debunking myths and explaining the true impact of the windmills.

The turbines are connected to an electrical substation that feeds into the western grid, prioritizing the Coachella Valley. “The amount of energy these windmills can produce is roughly a third of Riverside County, about three times the amount of the Coachella Valley,” said Director of Education Tom Spiglanin.

Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral’s Jodeci Alcocer. “The 5 sister’s windmills”

The economic impact of wind energy in the Coachella Valley is substantial. Local businesses and residents benefit from job creation in areas such as construction, maintenance, and operation of wind farms. “We are important to the state of California, and I don’t think many people know that,” Spiglanin said.

The future of wind energy in the Coachella Valley looks promising with advancements in turbine technology. As the demand for clean energy continues to rise, the Coachella Valley’s windmills are set to play a major role in the push for renewable energy, offering a brighter, more sustainable future for our region.

Ongoing advancements promise even greater efficiency and lower costs, making wind energy an increasingly attractive option alongside solar panel farms. The Coachella Valley remains at the forefront as one of the few locations in California with windmill farms for renewable energy production.

Beyond the economic impact, the windmills have a rich history and continue influencing the city’s iconic scenery. The tours celebrated the windmills’ 40th anniversary in 2022, highlighting their importance. “Windmills are not only important to the past but for the present and the future,” Weideman said.

As the windmills approach their 50th anniversary in the coming years, Weideman suggests nominating some of the older turbine artifacts to the National Register of Historic Places. The Coachella Valley could soon have its landmark listed among the nation’s historic places worthy of preservation.

Jodeci Alcocer
Jodeci Alcocer, Digital Editor
Jodeci graduated with his associate in Business Administration from College of the Desert in the Fall of 2019. He transferred to San Diego State University, graduating with his bachelor's in General Business in the spring of 2022. He’s returned to College of the Desert to complete his second associate's degree in Journalism (AA-T) and joined The Chaparral team with goals of becoming a sports and entertainment writer.

