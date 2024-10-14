Boo2Bullying organization holds annual ‘Kick Bullying to the Curb’ event

September is recognized as National Suicide Prevention Month and October is dedicated to National Bullying Prevention Month.

To honor these important messages, the Boo2Bullying organization invited Coachella Valley residents to their 2nd annual” Kick Bullying to the Curb” Wellness festival and Celebrity kickball event. The free event took place on September 28th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Palm Springs.

Attendees enjoyed face painting, a Petting Zoo and Cool Critters” show by the Mobile Zoo of Southern California, the Atomic Game Truck, and various games hosted by the First Tee Coachella Valley and Boys & Girls Club Palm Springs.

Guests also savored complimentary hot dogs, nachos and KONA Ice to enjoy during the event.

Several organizations showed their support, including the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs, First Tee Coachella Valley, College of the Desert Gender and Sexual Diversity Pride Center, and the Transgender Health & Wellness Center.

The festive shifted at 1 p.m. for the kickball game against Team Palm Springs and the Hollywood Team.

Dr. Tony Signoret, the Palm Springs Unified School District superintendent, captained Team Palm Springs, while Derek Warburton, publisher and chief editor of GURUS Magazine, led Team Hollywood.

The kickball game took place at the Palm Springs Power Stadium field. Before the game kicked off, the Palm Springs cheer squad performed, followed by Brian Crum from America’s Got Talent singing the national anthem.

Announcers Kent Burns and Tala Zoukari kept the energy high, and the crowd loved them.

“I played in last year’s kickball game, and this year, I’m excited to be in the booth announcing the game. I’m happy to be back for another year,” said Tala Zoukari.

Gallery • 19 Photos Aramis Rivera Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Aramis Rivera. Team 'Palm Springs' getting ready to play some kickball.

I had the opportunity to speak with the Founder and a Boo2Bullying ambassador.

Shaka Gray – Boo2Bullying ambassador

How does it feel to wear multiple hats as an ambassador, the face of tonight booth, Communication Officer and playing for Team Palm Springs?

“Its an honor to be here. We are out here for a great cause – Boo2Bullying, which advocates against bullying. The more we engage with our community, especially on hot days, the more we can reach individuals and create opportunities for our community.”

What do you want people to take away from this event?

“I want people to see that health and wellness is a must. Overall, I want people to see that Boo2Bullying is here to unite the community. We are advocating for individuals who can’t advocate for themselves. Through these events, we demonstrate our commitment to the community.”

How does it feel to play today?

“It feels good to play today, I’m playing for a great cause. This motivates me, and when I’m done “Kicking bullying to the curb” this event serves as a stepping stone for our future events.”

Founder, CEO and President – Dimitri Halkidis

How did this event and organization get started in Palm Springs?

“We’ve been around for 12 years. I relocated from Los Angeles to Palm Springs, we had started it ground roots in LA. The organization got started because of a family member who suffered from self bullying, which led to an eating disorder, and unfortunately, her passing away at 12 years old. That deeply affected me, and I wanted to make a difference in and beyond our community. Bullying was on the rise 12 years ago, and it has increased with social media.”

What challenges did you face when starting the organization, and how did you overcome them?

The challenging part was the schools did not want to address bullying. I don’t think they knew how to have things in place for a no bullying zone. Our strategy is unique, We have ambassadors and assign them based on each schools needs. This approach helps us meet the challenges faced by different schools.”

What inspired the title “Kick Bullying to the Curb”?

The credit goes to one of our program directors, Katie Welch, who brought it to the table and we ran with it, and who doesn’t want to come out to watch a good old fashioned kickball! The kickball game between Team Hollywood and Team Palm Springs started last year. The event has doubled in size and we’re excited for next year’s third annual. We’re very fortunate for our amazing sponsors.

Can you share a memorable moment from starting the organization?

“Many moments stand out. One that comes to mind is when kids share their experiences during our assemblies. They often feel scared to open up, but we create a safe environment where anonymity is maintained. The kids sharing and opening up to have their voices heard.”

“We also have a program called Mothers Against Bullying that involves parents. Our outreach often comes from mothers advocating for their children, and we are fortunate to be able to offer our programs for free.”

So we’re just very grateful the community has embraced us. We’ve reached over 40,000 kids in the Coachella Valley.

What was your favorite thing from tonight event? “My favorite part was seeing kids and families enjoying the petting zoo and engaging in the activities. Everyone contributed, from Brian Crump singing the national anthem to Team Palm Springs winning the game. Ultimately, it’s about having fun, and I’m thrilled to see our guests, just having fun. It turned out beautifully.”

For upcoming events and more information about the Boo2Bullying organization, visit https://boo2bullying.org/about/