Elusin’s “Synfuels” an ethereal soundtrack for the winter time

Combining shoegaze and witch house genres, Elusin’s “Synfuels” encapsulates the definition of ethereality. I recommend everyone listen to this album during the wintertime. The Norwegian-American artist can combine every layer of winter into her album, with vocals as soft as snow and instrumentals as powerful as winter storms.

Kicking off the album with “Synfuels (prelude)” and “Locked and Loaded,” both of these songs perfectly show the two sides of the album. The soft and celestial ambiance of “Synfuels (prelude)” eases you into the euphoric experience of her album. “Locked and Loaded,” with its more intense feel, still uses Elusin’s soft vocals, combining the darker and lighter sides of the album.

The album then transitions into “The Hymn of The Mountain Priestess (Sky Katedralen)” and “Come All Ye Fair and Tender Ladies,” two of the more upbeat songs on the album. The album has themes of love, God, and darkness, referencing guns, love, and heaven. In “The Hymn of The Mountain Priestess (Sky Katedralen),” she makes slight metaphorical insinuations of heaven while describing her love as a drug. In “Come All Ye Fair and Tender Ladies,” we see the combined elements of God and love again as she sings, “Jesus doesn’t hold me back; I want him so, so bad.” This is just one of her few lines off of the album that exhibit the metaphoric use of God/Heaven and love going hand in hand.

“Highway” and “Up Up” are two of her most famous songs, and for good reason. “Highway,” with its delicate vocals, brings the warmth of love and winter’s cool onto the album. “Heaven is home, I’m a star” is another example of her combining elements of love and heaven into one song. “Up Up” has a slightly more trap feel, still showcasing her graceful vocals with a touch of darkness. She softly sings about her gun and her love, one for protection and another for adoration.

Story continues below advertisement

The last three songs on the album are my personal favorites. “Synfuels (interlude),” “Elskling,” and “Heartlocket” all have a surreal and transcendent feel. “Synfuels (interlude)” is more of an instrumental, with Elusin utilizing her vocals as instruments. Full of synth and beauty, the use of her light vocals create the same sensation as a soft snowfall, a gentle and delicate force that could melt or disappear at any moment.

“Elskling” is quite a gentle and tender song. Elusin’s airy and beautiful vocals, similar to whispers carried by the wind, are delicate, floating, and maybe even slightly haunting. The surreal experience this song brings, from the vocals to the yearning, brings chills to the body – yet fills it with warmth simultaneously. As the swaying trees in a winter forest allow their breeze to create a soft symphony, Elusin does the same.

Finishing off the album, “Heartlocket” is a sweet and heartfelt melody. The voice of love, fragile and delicate, once again provides warmth to the coolness of the album. The sweetness of the lyrics and the softness of the vocals combined are similar to an embrace in the cool winter – deep, warm, and comforting.

“Synfuels” by Elusin is a fantastic album to have on repeat this winter. This album’s ethereal sound and beautiful vocals create the perfect winter ambiance.