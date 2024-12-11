10 movie recommendations to warm up your winter

As the weather gets colder, there is no better time to cozy up with a movie and a blanket. From classic Christmas films to overall good watches, this list of 10 film recommendations will help you pass through this winter season entertained.

1. “Eyes Wide Shut” (1999)

“Eyes Wide Shut” directed by Stanley Kubrick is a classic psychological drama that dives into the themes of marriage, trust, jealousy, and desire. The film follows Dr. Bill Harford on his obsessive and mysterious journey after his wife confesses her sexual fantasies. Although this erotic thriller may not seem to be a typical cozy winter film, its snowy atmosphere and psychological chill provide a true winter film watching experience.

2. “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (1965)

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” directed by Bill Melendez is a classic family friendly animation that is perfect for everyone to watch this winter season. This animation follows Charlie Brown as he searches for the true meaning of Christmas after being overwhelmed with the materialism he sees among people during this holiday. This is a classic Christmas movie with its heartwarming themes and Christmas spirit.

3. “Annie Hall” (1977)

“Annie Hall” directed by Woody Allen delves into the complexities of love and relationships as New York comedian Alvy Singer falls in love with Annie Hall. Blending humor with the exploration of relationships, this film is an entertaining watch for those looking for a film to help pass one of these winter nights.

4. “Lady Snowblood” (1973)

“Lady Snowblood” directed by Toshiya Fujita is set in the snowy landscapes of Japan. The film follows Yuki as she embarks on a vengeful mission to avenge her family’s murder. The combination of the snowy winter landscape and the chilling themes of revenge and killing make this movie a perfect chilly watch.

5. “Bambi” (1942)

“Bambi” directed by David Hand possesses the perfect amount of nostalgia and warmth for a film during this season. From season to season, Bambi learns about life, love, and friends as he grows up in the forest. Featuring icy ponds and snow covered trees, the beauty of the animation along with the themes of this film make it a great watch,

6. “3 Women” (1977)

“3 Women” directed by Robert Altman is another great psychological drama to watch to pass through the winter season. The surreal and isolated atmosphere of this film captures the feel of winter, as it follows coworkers Millie and Pinky whose relationship becomes increasingly strange after becoming roommates.

7. “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” (1964)

“Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” directed by Larry Roemer is a personal favorite childhood Christmas movie. The nostalgia and Christmas spirit combined throughout this film make it one of the best holiday watches during this winter season. Sam the Snowman tells the tale of the young red-nosed Rudolph, and his journey to help Santa.

8. “Edward Scissorhands” (1990)

“Edward Scissorhands” directed by Tim Burton is a heartwarming yet slightly dark tale of an unfinished science experiment named Edward as he pays a visit to a small suburban town. The blend of beauty and darkness in this film is comparable to winter itself, and makes this film a fantastic winter-watching experience.

9. “Buffalo 66’” (1998)

“Buffalo 66” directed by Vincent Gallo is a bit of an odd recommendation, but I find it to be great nonetheless. The gloomy atmosphere and coloring throughout the film has always given me the feeling of winter, which is why I find myself drawn to recommend it. This film is about Billy Brown who has just gotten out of jail and has kidnapped a girl to pose as his wife to impress his parents. The bleak and cold setting along with the snowy and empty landscapes throughout this film strangely capture the winter ambience perfectly.

10. “The Last Unicorn” (1982)

Another nostalgic film, “The Last Unicorn” directed by Jules Bass and Arthur Rankin Jr. is a beautiful animation to watch during this season due to its dreamlike and nostalgic ambience. Set in a world full of magic, this film follows a Unicorn that learns she is supposedly the last of her kind. Themes of transformation, hope, and friendship accompanied by the ethereal animation make this film a magical viewing experience.