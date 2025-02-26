Props2Poetry gives the community a chance to be heard at open mic night

The Walter N. Marks Center for the Arts held an open mic night on Feb. 20 in collaboration with Props2Poetry. Artists began signing up at 3 p.m. and the event was from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Complimentary snacks and refreshments were also provided by 58 Hester Coffee and Beep’s Cafe.

Founded by siblings Arturo and Erika Castellanos in 2012, Props2Poetry is a collective of writers, poets and storytellers. The siblings are both College of the Desert alumni, and often partner with the Marks Art Center and local businesses and libraries to host community events showcasing both their poetry and the works of others. The Props2Poetry project is dedicated to bringing poetry into public spaces through live interactive performances, and expressive community events.

Props2Poetry started hosting community events and open mic nights because they wanted to create a space for people to collectively listen and be heard, as well as heal. “We feel like everybody deserves to be heard and everybody deserves to hear each other,” Erika said.

The open mic event was intimate and supportive, with artists collaborating with each other and friends cheering performers on as they recited their works.

Manuel Rocha Jr., who performed at the event, says it’s important to come out to these types of community events as it helps local artists find their voice and express themselves through their craft. “Everybody has something important to say, and everyone has the right to say it. The thing is that with so many different people speaking at the same time, it’s hard to stand out. So in these events, this is how we find our voice. This is how we hone it so that we’re able to be heard,” he said.

Rocha is from the Bay Area, and found out about the event through his partner who works at COD. He performed his flower poems, which are traditional Nahua ceremonial songs and poems. Rocha is also a member of El Teatro Campesino and an award winning author.

Poet Mario Francisco Regalado-Sanchez closed out the event. A COD alumni, he believes people should come out to open mic nights to build the poetry community in the desert. “I truly believe that the artists here, some artists are not recognized and I feel that the more people know about local artists and come to support, it’s gonna build a community. I do feel like out here in the valley the poetry community isn’t as big as I’ve seen it in other cities and I think it would be great if we were able to make it bigger,” he said.

Regalado-Sanchez draws inspiration for his own work through personal experience. He has attended events in the Coachella Valley and beyond. He has gotten advice from poets such as Yesika Salgado, who told him to seize the chances you have. “One thing that I’ve learned from her, and that she says all the time, is basically you have your platform right now. Take advantage of it because come tomorrow, if you regret it, that was your one chance…if you can get the courage to go out there and sing, perform, read, whatever it is, take it. Because we never know what tomorrow might bring,” he said.

Props2Poetry encourages people to come out to the open mic nights even if you don’t consider yourself an artist or a poet. “Many times the word poetry can be intimidating. But really we just mean like it’s an open mic and the microphone is open to anybody that wants to come up and share, so we encourage you to come out and speak your truth.” Arturo said. Some of those who attended the open mic night shared life stories, sang and free-styled rather than reading poetry.

Even if you don’t perform, coming out to support still makes you a part of the community and makes an impact. “It’s communal. We invite everybody to come. There’s no difference between the stage and the audience. We are all both,” Erika said.

“All of us have a story and so, yeah, we just encourage people to be themselves, and so hopefully people come here and they get something from these events and they go home feeling more lighthearted, or at least feel heard, feel seen. That’s the goal,” Arturo added.

The next open mic night will be held on March 20 at the Marks Art Center. For more updates, follow Props2Poetry and the Marks Art Center on Instagram.