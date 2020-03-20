Coach Garret Estrin earns coaches spotlight.

College of the Desert has many quality staff and faculty who help students around the campus. And this is also true about the coaching staff, which helps COD athletes every sports season.

Coach Garrett Estrin has been coaching at COD for the past five years. He first started as head coach for women’s soccer team, then made his way to become the softball head coach a year later, making it his 4 seasons this year.

The softball team’s current record is 18-7 overall and 5-1 in conference play, while the women’s soccer team finished 8-9-4 and 5-5-2 in the conference.

Coach Estrin has a real passion for sports, as one can tell from him currently coaching two college sports. And not even the weather can stop him and his team from practicing.

When the softball fields were flooded last week due to the rain, the practice was not canceled, but instead moved to the basketball gym.

Now, due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the season has been postponed until further notice.

“I would love for them to finish the season, specifically the sophomores who enjoyed a good season last year going 19-16,” said Estrin about the softball team.

This season, coach Estrin and the softball team have been rolling over opponents, like Compton College, which the Roadrunners defeated 18-0 in back to back games on February 7.

The team has seen many accomplishments since training under coach Estrin, “I felt strongly about us winning next game since we won 10-0 previously, that would have equaled last years win total with having the rest of the season to go, I’m sure we would’ve surpassed that as well.”

In 2017 he helped place four softball players onto the All-conference team, while in 2018 four players earned PCAC honorable mention and in 2019 Lauren Robinson was named pitcher of the week.

Before coaching soccer for COD, Estrin was the first head coach for women’s soccer at Rancho Mirage high school from 2014 to 2018.

Once coach Estrin took on the women’s soccer, the team finally had their first winning record since the 1999 season, in 2018.

At the moment he is in second for all-time wins, earning the PCAC coach of the year in 2018 as well as regional coach of the year.

And in 2019 Estrin had nine of his soccer players on the all PCAC team and earned the United Soccer Coaches Association Team Ethics Award of Merit.

Coach Estrin is also the women’s soccer representative for the Inland Athletic Conference.

Off the filed, Estrin and his wife have been a part of charities throughout the years, including the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Orange County and Inland Empire.

Together they were able to raise over $8000 for the foundation.

And from 2008-2014, he proudly served on the Palm Springs Mounted Police Search and Rescue unit.