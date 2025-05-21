The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral
The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral
The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral
Categories:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, a French rendition on a timeless RPG formula

May 21, 2025
Photo of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 taken on PC. Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral/Staff Reporter Ivan Arana

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a standout role play game (RPG) that’s taken the gaming world by storm, selling over 2 million copies in just 12 days. Developed by Sandfall Interactive, the game has received praise for its unique art style, storytelling and solid gameplay mechanics.

From the start, players are thrust into a world defined by a chiaroscuro aesthetic where light and shadow dominate the visual design. This choice isn’t just for show; it sets the tone for the entire game, reflecting its central themes of decay, loss and the fight against the ever looming threat of the main antagonist, the Paintress. Locations like Gestral Village and the Red Woods are more than just settings. They are narrative tools that immerse the player in a world on the brink of collapse. Each area is filled with haunting details that tell their own story, making exploration feel like an integral part of the experience.

The combat system is a smooth mix of turn based strategy and real time action. Players need to master timing based mechanics, like dodging and parrying, while managing abilities that add depth to each encounter. Early party members like Lune and Maelle bring their own strengths to the table. Lune uses elemental attacks that can target specific enemy weaknesses, while Maelle can switch between offensive and defensive stances, allowing her to adapt on the fly. Later on, Sciel adds another layer of strategy in her Sun and Moon based attacks, generating resources to fuel abilities that help turn the tide of battle.

Exploration plays a huge role in the game’s appeal. The world is full of hidden paths, artifacts, and decisions that directly affect the narrative. A standout moment is when you meet Benisseur in the Red Woods, where you’re forced to make a choice: show compassion or engage in a battle. The decision affects more than just that moment it echoes throughout the rest of the story, affecting other characters and side quests.

Story continues below advertisement

The game’s story takes a darker turn when you reach the Ancient Sanctuary. This maze-like stronghold is home to the mysterious Gestrals, who have their own agenda. The Sanctuary is packed with intricate design, oppressive atmosphere, and tough enemies, pushing players to their limits. The design of this area—twisting hallways, hidden threats echoes the game’s core themes, providing a challenging experience.

Up until the Ancient Sanctuary, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 offers a tightly crafted experience. The combat, world building, and choices you make all work together to create something special. Its early success proves that it’s not just another RPG, it’s one worth playing for anyone looking for a rich and engaging adventure.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral/Jocelyn Zena. Lady Gaga headlines Coachella 2025.
Worth the Wait? Reflecting on Coachella 2025's weekend two
Courtesy of The Chaparral/Sarah Ghazawi. Student Art Market.
Student Art Market: Where creativity, experience and community awaits
Photo Courtesy of The Chapparal, Ivan Arana of Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix from Ivan's PC
Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix: A combat driven evolution of a beloved classic
"Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition" in game photograph, taken by Ivan Arana Courtesy of The Chaparral
Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition provides a curious yet satisfying offline mmo experience
Photo courtesy of Maile Klein. PSWIFT board members spoke at the Careers in Arts, Media and Entertainment panel on April 2, 2025 in the Cravens Student Services Center's Multipurpose room. From top left to right. Laurilie Jackson, Levi Vincent, Sally Young. From bottom left to right, Alan Gitlin, Jeff Hudson and Russ Simon.
COD hosts panel for students to connect with Hollywood professionals
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Jocelyn Zena. Rosalía takes the stage at Coachella 2023.
Coachella 2025: How to enjoy the music, art, fashion, and survive the festival
More in Opinion
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Ivan Arana from his PlayStation 5 Pro of Monster Hunter Wilds
Review: Monster Hunter Wilds
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral. "Kingdom Hearts 1.5+2.5 Remix" Gameplay taken on Ivan's PlayStation 5.
Game Review: 'Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories' delivers a compelling card battling remake
Photo courtesy of AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez. The San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama dunks past Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro during the NBA All-Star basketball game Feb. 16, 2025, in San Francisco.
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game was disastrous
On the set of the film Apocalypse Now, directed by Francis Ford Coppola and based on Joseph Conrad's novel Heart of Darkness. (Photo by © Caterine Milinaire/Sygma via Getty Images)
'Apocalypse Now': A haunting masterpiece of war and madness
Courtesy of AP Images. A visitor takes a photo of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.'s latest PlayStation 5 Pro console at the Tokyo Game Show at Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, near Tokyo, on the opening day of the four-day event on Sept. 26, 2024.
PlayStation 5 Pro visually stuns with game 'Demon's Souls'
Elusin's "Synfuels" an ethereal soundtrack for the winter time
Elusin's "Synfuels" an ethereal soundtrack for the winter time
More in Showcase
Photo courtesy of AP Images/Bernd Weissbrod. Trainees work on computers in a classroom at the vocational school for wood technology.
Bite-sized scams: Bots target California colleges
Photo courtesy of ascod_ss on Instagram.
Your vote: Meet some of ASCOD candidates!
Photo courtesy of (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). A graphic is shown after the Cleveland Browns select Shedeur Sanders in round 5 on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 26, 2025 in Green Bay.
Why did Shedeur Sanders slip to the 5th Round?
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Brenda Vargas. Teal Ribbon with Partners Against Violence logo
COD unites with Partners Against Violence to spotlight sexual assault awareness month
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Layla Freiberg. Grad Fest at the Palm Desert campus gymnasium.
Spring 2025 Grad Fest gives students a fun time and important information
Photo courtesy of AP Images. A group chat named Houthi PC small group.
Journalist added to high-level government chat causes concerns among Americans