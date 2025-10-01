The Student News Site of College of the Desert

COD expands access to higher education with Rising Scholars program

Charlie Edmunds, Staff ReporterOctober 1, 2025
Photo courtesy of College of the Desert/ Ismael Davila. Meeting room where students gather.

College of the Desert is supporting students who have been incarcerated or impacted by the criminal justice system through its partnership with the Rising Scholars program. The program offers individuals opportunities to pursue higher education while aiming to reduce recidivism. 

Rising Scholars has expanded and connected with more than 90% of California’s community colleges since launching in 2014. Its mission aims to provide incarcerated and formerly incarcerated students with access to higher education and career pathways. It is a program committed to expanding educational access to all who the justice system has impacted. 

At COD, Rising Scholars offers a student support program and a youth culinary arts program available both on campus and at the Indio Juvenile Detention Center. Students can complete degree requirements while receiving resources to prepare for potential careers. Support programs encourage juveniles to continue their education and have a smooth transition into COD. The Coachella Valley is strengthening its community by giving individuals support services that enable long-term success.

Rising Scholars plays a vital role in addressing the stigma that often follows individuals with an arrest or conviction history. The program offers a safe and inclusive environment that supports students as they strive to achieve their goals. It allows students to connect with peers who have had similar life experiences and to pursue education without the fear of judgment. 

COD continues to expand opportunities for others with the help of program staff members Ismael Davila and Rick Saldivar. Davila explains how working in this field for many years has been rewarding, especially in getting to know so many outstanding students who are overcoming great adversity. 

“I was amazed at what COD does for students. And the willingness of departments to adapt and address the issues, challenges and barriers that I have experienced with students,” Davila said.

“Our student population is made up of foster youth, LGBTQ+, Black and brown students, first-generation college students, and veterans,” Davila said. He explains how marginalized groups are often more likely to be impacted by incarceration, which is an unfortunate reality for a percentage of the student body.

The program also extends its reach to those whose family members have been incarcerated. Often, loved ones of those who have been incarcerated face the most disadvantages because of their absence. It has been designed for those who have limited access to education and to break cycles that system-impacted students face. COD officials hope that Rising Scholars will expand with additional pathways for students to pursue in the near future. 

For more information, visit Room 112 next to Beeps Cafe on the Palm Desert campus.

About the Contributor
Charlie Edmunds
Charlie Edmunds, Staff Reporter
Charlie Edmunds is a journalism major finishing her last semester at College of the Desert. Her goal is to transfer to a four-year university. Her passion for storytelling will contribute to building the skills necessary to pursue a degree in public relations.