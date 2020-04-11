Celebrties feel the effects of the coronavirus

The Coronavirus knows no bounds. The entertainment industry has taken a huge hit. These are some celebrities that the virus has affected.

Tom Hanks has a reputation for being one of the most genuine and most loved celebrities in America. The 6-time Oscar-nominated actor was the first big name to contract the virus. He announced on March 11 that he was tested positive after feeling symptoms of the virus.

Just a month after receiving his most recent academy award nomination, Hanks had to be quarantined in Australia with his wife Rita Wilson, who also got sick. He was in Australia filming an Elvis Presley biopic and had to be isolated for three weeks before finally being allowed to return to the United States at the beginning of April.

British actor Idris Elba, most popular for playing Stiger Bell on the acclaimed television show The Wire and Thor’s best friend Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had announced on March 16 that he had tested positive for the virus. He is currently self-isolating.

Singer-songwriter Pink is known for her popular songs “So What”, “Just Give Me A Reason” and “What About us” announced that she and her son were feeling symptoms of the virus towards the end of March.

The results initially came back positive, but when they were tested again on April 3, she no longer had it. But her son remains very sick. She recently donated $1 million to help fund coronavirus relief.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on March 27 that he felt symptoms of the virus. He praised advances in technology for allowing him to work in isolation after his results came back positive. Most recently on April 5, he finds himself hospitalized due to his symptoms.

Prince Charles, eldest son of Queen Elizabeth, and heir to the throne also came down with the virus on March 28. His wife and the queen were also tested and their results came back negative.

Famed NFL head coach Sean Payton also tested positive for the virus on March 19. He is known for implementing a winning culture on the New Orleans Saints franchise during his 13-year tenure. He led the team to their first Superbowl win in 2009. He announced that he had not felt fever as a symptom prior to getting tested.

Andy Cohen, creator of The Real Housewives reality show, and host of What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, announced on March 20 that he had tested positive for the virus, and is currently self-isolating, and working from home.

Notorious film producer Harvey Wiensten contracted the virus on March 22 while in jail. He recently was charged with rape and numerous other sex crimes. He was able to keep it under wraps for decades, but when his offenses were discovered, they kick-started the #Metoo movement

Chris Cuomo, a CNN news anchor, and brother of the current New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, had recently been exposed to people who had tested positive for the virus. Chris Cuomo started feeling it’s symptoms, got tested and his results came back positive. He announced his sickness on March 31. He is currently doing his news show from home. Cuomo’s co-anchor Brooke Baldwin also tested positive for the virus on April 3.

Retired NFL kicker Tom Dempsey, known for setting an NFL record for kicking the longest field goal despite not having any toes on his right foot recently died of the virus. On April 5 his daughter announced his passing at age 73. He had struggled with Alzheimer’s and Dementia prior to getting diagnosed.

Singer-songwriter Marianne Faithful contracted the virus and was hospitalized in London on April 5. However, she is said to be stable. She was a fixture of the London music scene in the 1960s and is perhaps most famous for her hit song As Tears Go By which was written by Rolling Stones band-mates Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

This list is subject to change, as the virus is infecting more people daily. We’ll be in quarantine for at least another month. Remember that the death rate for the virus is low, but it’s better to be safe than sorry. Wash your hands constantly, don’t have gatherings of more than ten people, and if it’s necessary for you to leave your house, wear a facemask.