New Netflix shows worth a watch

Netflix has added a few new shows to end 2020, and you might want to consider binge-watching them. The current situation has had many of us without much to do in this crisis, but Netflix has released a few options to keep us busy.

Netflix has something for everyone. There are so many new shows that were realized, but our guide will help you choose the best ones to start.

Thankfully throughout 2020, this excellent service provider has continued to provide subscribers with a huge range of quality series and movies. Part of the new show variety is “The Queen’s Gambit” sitting alongside all-time classics like “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead.”

Here’s a list of our top picks so you can spend less time scrolling and more time streaming

The Queen’s Gambit (2020)

This novel was based on the 1983 Walter Tevis- a writer best known for “The Hustler” and “The Man Who Fell to Earth” a mini-series “The Queens Gambit” is about a chess prodigy who struggles and self-doubt while rising through the international ranks in the 1960s. Set during the Cold War era, orphaned Beth Harmon struggles with addiction in a quest to become the greatest chess player in the world. Ana Taylor-Joy plays the young master, who has a tough childhood she finds hard. The creators, including Scott Frank, create a visual style that frames Taylor’s Joy’s outstanding performance as a woman who gets lost whenever she looks beyond her chessboard.

Emily in Paris (2020)

“Emily in Paris” is a romantic comedy produced by MTV Studios and Lily Collins. Gilbert group is the Chicago-based company where Emily works, has bought Saviour, a French marketing company located in Paris. Emily is transferred to take a social media marketing job that her boss can no longer take.

When she arrives to report for work at Savior’s offices, she is met with the hospitality from her coworkers, especially by Sylvie, her new boss. They resent this new young brash American being forced on them by their new parent company. Also, they think it is ridiculous that Emily is working for a French company but does not speak French.

As she begins her life in Paris, she experiences numerous cultural clashes because she fails to realize the many differences between French and American culture.

Ratchet (2020)

“Ratched” is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrived in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be on a clandestine mission, but the wheels are always turning. As she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.

Someone has to Die (2020)

“Someone Has to Die” is a Spanish-Mexican thriller web television limited series created by Manolo Caro, creator of the also Netflix series “The House of Flowers.” The series occurs in 1950s Spain and consists of three episodes, revolving around conservative and traditional society during the Franco regime, “where appearances and family ties play a key role.” The synopsis begins when a young man is recalled to Spain from Mexico by his wealthy family after a 10-year absence as they have found a suitable young woman for him to marry. However, he brings a male ballet dancer with him, sending shockwaves through his conservative town.

Dark Desire (2020)

“Dark Desire” is a Mexican thriller drama television series produced by Argos Comunicacion for Netflix. Alma (Maite Perroni) is a prestigious lawyer and college professor who visits her best friend for the weekend to process the grief of the latter’s divorce. During the getaway, Alma meets Dario Guerra, a 23-year old, and they have a wild tryst. She returns home with her husband and daughter, determined to forget her lapse in judgment, but her life becomes a living hell. What started as a minor adventure becomes an incendiary passion and then dangerous obsession, unraveling a chain of secrets of a past that fatally binds them all.

Social Distance (2020)

“Social Distance” is a new Netflix anthology series comprised of life in the early days of the COVID-19 crisis in the U.S. a frantic dad is trying to keep his child away from a sick spouse and a small business owner scrambling to make virtual haircuts a thing. A working mother has to watch over her child via webcam. Partners are driven into bitter, sniping quarantine madness by their constant proximity. Families unravel over Zoom while one uncle can’t even figure out how to unmute himself. They are all people questioning the crucial choices they made in a world that looked so different from one that exists today.

As these new Netflix shows recently released, we made a poll involving 86 people to demonstrate how many of these people have a Netflix account. In the poll, we also added the new releases to get informed on the shows that are getting viewed the most. The results demonstrated that 69 of the participants actually have a Netflix account, while 17 voted no on having a Netflix account. These participants said they decided to cancel their account because they felt Netflix failed to bring good shows and movies.

Some of these participants entered a second poll where we had them vote on the most to least views shows of the new releases. There were 26 participants in the second poll, and “Emily in Paris” was the most viewed within the six top releases. All of the participants said they completed the first and only season in less than three days. Participant Noel Arroyo Alva said, ” The show was well made. All the actors did a great job. I like how they showed cool places in Paris, the food looked great and the wine. I love romance and drama shows, and this show definitely had it. It’s mainly about Emily, an American girl who goes to Paris works at a fashion company, her handsome apartment neighbor and a great cook. They both fall in love with each other, but he had a girlfriend and became friends with Emily! At first, Emily didn’t know he had a girlfriend nor that her friend was dating him. I learned that most American movies always end in happy endings.”

The rest of the poll indicated that “Dark Desire” got five votes, “The Queens of Gambit” got four votes, “Ratchet” got three votes, someone has to die got one vote, while “Social Distance” got only one vote. There were a few people who mentioned they watched more than one of these shows. COD alumni Isabella Akate was one of them, “‘Emily in Paris’ and ‘Queens Gambit’ were both super good but in different ways. Emily was like a feel-good romance show. It was a quick watch I did in a day. It was cute but also very cheesy. And the ‘Queen’s Gambit’ was definitely a longer show more of an interesting story. It made chess interesting. It was a longer watch, and I got more invested.”

So if tou’re bored, grab some popcorn and get ready to binge-watch these new top Netflix releases. Make the most of these pandemic times.