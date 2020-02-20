Go long using the long-form option

This story is currently using Long-Form Page Template. Every story has three options for its story page: Full-Width, With Sidebar, or Long Form. Simply, select which you would like on the left hand side of the Edit Story page. The default for this option can be set on the SNO Design Options page under the options for Story Page.

The Long Form Story Page Template showcases drop caps on the first line of the story, the ability to add chapters, a minimal header, and immersive photos (see above). The Long-Form page options can be set on the SNO Design Options page under the options for Long-Form Story Template.