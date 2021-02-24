Valley resident Tom Flores to be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Head coach Tom Flores and his Los Angeles Raiders prepare for battle against the San Diego Chargers during a game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 28, 1986 in Los Angeles, Calif. The Raiders won 17-13.

Coachella Valley resident and four-time Super Bowl champion Tom Flores will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Flores, 83, is a four-time Super Bowl champion who has won the coveted Lombardi trophy as a player, an assistant coach and twice as head coach for the Oakland Raiders. Haven fallen short the last two years, Flores was a finalist for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Canton, Ohio.

“It’s hard to put into words what this moment means,” Flores said in a video interview posted on the Raiders website, “It’s just a great honor to be in that room with all those gold jackets.”

Flores’ list of achievements includes being the first Latino starting quarterback in professional football when he started for the Oakland Raiders in 1960. He was also a backup quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs who ended up winning Super Bowl IV in 1970 and later won a ring as an assistant coach for the 1976 Raiders. Flores also coached the Seattle Seahawks from 1992-94. He was the analyst on the Raiders’ radio broadcasts from 1997-2018.

As the first Latino head coach in pro football, Flores guided the 1980 and 1983 Raiders to Super Bowl victories. He later became the first Latino team president with the Seattle Seahawks.

Flores spent 60 years in professional football as a player and coach. He and Mike Ditka, a Hall of Famer, are the only people in NFL history to win a Super Bowl as a head coach, assistant coach, and player. But he was not elected to the Hall of Fame, though he is the only coaching candidate in the final vote this year.

Flores, who lives in Indian Wells said, “I always say it’s a very physical game played by big people who run fast… and they’re getting faster and bigger all the time. And I like to think that I did that well. Well enough to be recognized and rewarded for it, and this would be the ultimate of the rewards… the Hall of Fame.”

As the finalist in the coach category, Flores needed to receive the required 80% minimum positive vote from the 48-member Selection Committee at its virtual meeting on Jan. 19 to be elected to the Hall of Fame. The announcement of the Hall of Fame’s eight-member Class of 2021 was made on the “NFL Honors” special that aired Saturday night on CBS.

The Modern-Era football players chosen include Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson, Charles Woodson, John Lynch and Alan Faneca. Manning, Johnson and Woodson were each chosen in their first year of eligibility, Faneca in his sixth and Lynch in his ninth.

Drew Pearson, who played wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys from 1973-83, was chosen from the senior category. Pittsburgh Steelers scout and personnel executive Bill Nunn was also chosen but in the contributor category.

California State Legislators have rallied behind Flores to get him into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Tom Flores has broken barriers throughout his career, overcoming adversity to accomplish many firsts for Latinos in the NFL,” Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, said in announcing the legislative push that included a resolution in support of Flores’ induction from the California Latino Legislative Caucus.

“After a lifetime of outstanding accomplishments, Flores has more than earned his spot in the Hall of Fame and should be inducted this year, without delay,” Garcia’s statement added. “Tom Flores is a living NFL legend and a true inspiration for Latino youth and families across our nation. With this resolution, my colleagues and I want to show that California State leaders stand in support of Flores and declare that representation matters across the board, including in the professional sports world.”

The induction ceremony for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will occur in Canton, Ohio Aug. 5, 2021.