Use social media to increase readership

Social media platforms are the best way to drive traffic to your new site.

So, set up a Facebook Fan Page, and get your audience to like your publication. Even add a Facebook Like Box to your website to increase your audience. Then when you publish a story, add a link and teaser on your Facebook Fan Page.

For Twitter, set up an account for your publication, and get your audience to follow your publication. Then use your tweets to provide your audience with instant news and sports updates. You can even display your Twitter feed on your website. And when you publish a story, tweet about and link to the story from your Twitter account.

For Instagram, set up an account for your publication, get your audience to follow your publication. Use Instagram to provide visual images of news and happenings that would interest your audience. Don’t forget to link your Instagram account to your website.