Roadrunner athletes sign with university teams despite COVID impacted season

Photo courtesy of College of the Desert Athletics. COD baseball third baseman Mario Ramirez (Rancho Mirage High School) has signed a letter of intent with Benedictine University Mesa in Arizona.

College of the Desert is celebrating nine athletes signing to athletic four-year institution programs despite having athletics canceled through the 2020-2021 school year. The college had two athletes sign in the 2021 school year and seven in the 2020 season.

COD baseball’s third baseman, Mario Ramirez, signed a letter of intent with Benedictine University Mesa in Arizona.

The infielder from Rancho Mirage High School played his freshman and sophomore seasons with the Roadrunners, starting in all 23 games during his abbreviated second season. Ramirez appeared in 36 of 40 games during his freshman season, batting .258 with 13 RBI’s and 18 runs. Ramirez’s sophomore campaign was stopped short due to the pandemic, but he was batting a very strong .387 with 14 RBI’s, 2 home runs, and 16 runs scored before the end of the 2020 season.

Ramirez will join fellow 2020 Roadrunners baseball teammates, outfielder Joshua Hernandez (Palm Desert H.S), and second baseman Christopher Burke (Temecula Valley) at Benedictine University Mesa. Burke signed with the Redhawks on February 24 and Hernandez on July 9.

Benedictine University Mesa is located in Mesa, Ariz., about 20 miles east of Phoenix. The BenU Redhawks play at Gene Autry Park, and their coach will be Brian McCabe. In the 2020 season, the Redhawks were 7-1 in conference play, with an overall record of 22-7, ending the season prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic ranked #19 in the nation. Benedictine University Mesa is in the California Pacific Conference of the NAIA.

Another notable Roadrunner continuing their collegiate sports career is COD women’s soccer midfielder Jaidah Martin who signed a letter of intent with Tabor College in Kansas.

The midfielder from Rancho Mirage High School played her freshman and sophomore seasons with the Roadrunners, starting in 14 of 17 games, during her first season, where she was named a Pacific Coast Athletic Conference (PCAC) Honorable Mention. Martin had a goal and nine assists during the 2019 season, collecting 11 points in 20 games for the Roadrunners.

Roadrunners women’s soccer head coach Garrett Estrin commented via his Twitter feed, “Congrats to one of my soccer student-athletes. I coached her in a club, 3 years of high school at Rancho Mirage, and two years at College of the Desert. On to the four-year level, she goes, very happy and excited for her as she takes this next step in her life. Study and work hard. Make sure you take a warm jacket and warm clothes for those central Kansas winter snowman days, LOL.”

Tabor College is located in Hillsboro, Kansas, about 50 miles north of Wichita and about 170 miles southwest of Kansas City, MO. The TC Bluejays play in the Joel H. Wiens Stadium, and head coach Ian Thomson coaches the team in his 7th year with the Jays. The 2020 season was delayed 16 weeks from November to February by the COVID-19 pandemic, but on Feb. 27, 2021, they resumed the season with a much more abbreviated schedule. TC is in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference of NAIA.

Earlier in 2020, COD women’s golf sophomore Lilyanna Rodriguez signed a letter of intent with San Diego Christian College after helping lead COD to back-to-back CCCAA State Championship matches.

In Rodriguez’s freshman season, the team won a conference title, finished 2nd in the SoCal Regionals, and finished 2nd at the State Finals. In her sophomore season, she took the helm as a team leader on the course, taking huge strides from one season to the next. The Roadrunners would win another Conference title and finish in the top three at the SoCal Regionals, leading to another CCCAA State Championship match. Rodriguez would finish the year in the top ten of women’s golfers in individual state rankings.

COD men’s basketball had several athletes sign to 4-year institutions, including guard Sam Skipper who signed with Mayville State University, guard Andrew Wright, who signed with Houghton College, guard Joshua Jones who signed with Westcliff University and guard John Rich and forward Kristopher Howard have both signed letters of intent with Randall University after an impressive 2019-2020 season in the new Inland Empire Athletic Conference.

COD men’s soccer forward Alejandro Pimentel and midfielder Jose Reyes have signed letters of intent with California State University, Fullerton.

Pimentel, forward from Desert Mirage High School in Thermal, started 19 of 21 games, winning the IEAC Most Valuable Player award for the 2019 season. Pimentel was 5th in the state in shots taken, with 54 shots, shared the team lead in goals with eight, and led the team with five assists. This is the second consecutive Conference MVP award for Pimentel, who won it last season for the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference-North Division.

Reyes, the midfielder from Cathedral City High School, was named first-team all-IEAC, starting in 17 of 19 games, and scored the game-winning goal at Rio Hondo on Sept.20.

Pimentel and Reyes will be met at CSU Fullerton by ex-COD men’s soccer head coach, Enrique Cardenas who recently resigned to take a full-time NCAA Division One assistant coaching position with the Titan’s men’s soccer program.

