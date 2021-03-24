Riverside County moves into red tier

On Tuesday, March 16, the California Department of Public Health moved Riverside County into the red tier of the state’s reopening framework, allowing more businesses to resume indoor operations. The move is based on the county’s steadily declining COVID cases (6.1 case rate), percentage of positive tests (3.3%) and health equity metric (3.7%).

Effective March 17, this new tier allows limited indoor dining, movie theaters, gym, museums and a few other businesses to open to patrons.

“We’ve waited a long time for more of our local businesses to increase operations or return to serving more customers indoors. Many businesses were negatively impacted beyond what we thought possible,” said Board Chair Karen Spiegel, Second District Supervisor. “Today’s news about moving into the red tier is a positive and hopeful sign of more great things to come. If we continue to work together, we can keep this momentum going. We can reopen safely and continue to see our numbers fall if we all do our part to keep coronavirus at bay.”

Moving into the red tier also allows intermediate and high schools to return to in-person instruction with approved safety plans in place. Just recently CA Gov. Gavin Newsome began to roll out the state’s plan to reopen in-person instruction via the vaccination of education professionals.

State officials modified the blueprint last week when the state reached a 2 million threshold for COVID vaccine doses administered in low-income communities hard-hit by the pandemic. The modification allowed counties to move more quickly through the blueprint’s four color-coded tiers.

A move to the red tier will allow for indoor dining and movie theaters at 25% capacity or 100 customers — whichever is fewer, as well as gyms operating at 10% capacity indoors, museums, zoos and aquariums at 25% indoors.

Retail businesses in shopping centers can increase capacity from 25% to 50% in the red tier. School districts may reopen without seeking a waiver. Higher education institutions can also reopen to in-person, indoor instruction at 25% or 100 people. Also, live outdoor events will allow for 20% capacity.

The regulatory bar was lowered Tuesday when the county moved into the red tier of the governor’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy framework. The county had been in the most restrictive purple tier since October. As of March 17, there are 3,861 active cases of COVID-19. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 114,871 cases. According to the Riverside University Health System, 190 patients infected with COVID-19 were hospitalized countywide as of Wednesday. That number includes 43 patients in intensive care units. The 41 newly reported fatalities bring the county’s COVID death toll to 4,052.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 284,693.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 86 days. According to health officials, a doubling rate of seven days is a reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation or gradual success in virus containment.

All residents are urged to get tested and wear a mask to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 and advance into future reopening tiers.

Riverside County will need to remain in the red tier for a minimum of three weeks and meet the orange tier metrics for two of those weeks before advancing further. Visit the state’s blueprint website for more information.

For more information on testing options, click here.

For more information on business industry guidance to reopen safely, click here.