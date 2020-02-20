Create a custom header
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Your header graphic should have your logo, organization name, tagline, and any other essential information about your program. Your graphic should be sized to 980px wide, and the height should be between 100px and 200px. You can upload your header graphic in the Custom Header Graphic section of the SNO Design Options page.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.