NFL season is around the corner

The National Football League released their schedules on May 12. Fans of all teams have waited for this day since the end of the Super Bowl.

The Los Angeles Chargers turned their opponents into Pop-Tarts on social media. The Denver Broncos made former quarterback an intern in their office, and Buffalo Bills made a video “killing” inanimate objects that resemble their opponents.

The NFL extending the season one extra week implies that there is room for one more game. That game could be an important game for playoff seeding, draft order, or it could just be a highly anticipated matchup.

To start the season, the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be hosting America’s team, the Dallas Cowboys, on Thursday night football on September 9th.

On October 3rd, Tom Brady will return to Foxborough, Massachusetts, to take on former head coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

The same coach that Tom won 6 Super Bowls with. This matchup will be one of the biggest games of the year. Tickets are going to be hard to come by. For starters, the stadium will be opening up to 100% capacity for the first time since the start of COVID so that tickets will be sought after by all. Secondly, tickets will average at over $1,300 and range all the way up to $12,000.

Secondly, a matchup of recent number 1 overall quarterbacks. In 2020, quarterback Joe Burrow was selected number one overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. In 2021, quarterback Trevor Lawrence was selected number one overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

They will be playing against each other for the first time since college in week 4 on Thursday night football, September 30th. The last time they played was in 2019, and Joe Burrow played one of his best games ever versus Trevor, beating him 42-25.

Lastly, another quarterback dual. In 2018, arguably the best player in the game right now won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2020, another player arguably number one in the league right now won MVP, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.

Analysts and fans love to compare these two, and now we get to see them in the same stadium on the same night. On Sunday, November 7th, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will be hosting former MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in week 9.

Literally and figuratively, this is going to be the biggest season the NFL has ever had.