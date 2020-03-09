Walk for kids keeps families together

The Ronald McDonald House is inviting locals to its annual Walk for Children at the Palm Desert Civic Center On March 28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This is a family-friendly 5k walk that is designed to help raise money for services and programs provided by Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House and The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California and to bring awareness to our local chapter in Southern California.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) was founded in 1974 and has local chapters in 65 countries. The main purpose of the RMHC is to provide housing for families of hospitalized children.

Their main goal is to keep families together and with this walk, people can help out.

Special events coordinator Marissa Donald said, “The main goal is to raise money for the house to provide services and a “home away from home” to the families who stay here. At the Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House, we know that healing happens together. When you Walk or Donate to the Walk For Kids, you are providing care, comfort, and support to families so that they can focus on what’s most important healing their sick child. Know that when you support the Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House, you are making these moments possible.”

Local chapter Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House, which is located in Loma Linda Calif., opened in 1996 and has helped 18,ooo families, so far. Each night they support 55 families and never turn down a family.

Donald said, “All money raised goes directly to the house for our families. It will cover operational costs (gas, water, electricity, etc.) but also helps us provide food, family support services and resources to the families”

Every year the Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House sets a goal of how much they hope to raise and this year their goal is $280,000. ” Our goal for this walk and the Fontana walk is 280K. The walks are one week apart with the Fontana walk taking place on April 5″ said Donald.

On this walk, people can expect different types of booths and activities.”There will be face painting, mascots and a kid zone as well as live performances”said Donald.

All ages are welcomed to participate in the walk. Donald said “People can expect a day of family and pet friendly fun while bringing awareness to the Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House Charity”

“The walk is open to the public but those who want to participate in the walk must pay the $25 registration fee” said Donald.

If people are not able to attend this event there are other ways to help the Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House.Donald said “We have many volunteer opportunities at the house and at other special events and also opportunities to attend other events. Our Facebook page and Instagram (@inlandempirermh) is always up to date with new way of getting involved.”

People can donate money to the walk or donate to the house. There are also volunteering opportunities at the Ronald McDonald House. They are always looking and accepting new volunteers to help out at the house.

To become a volunteer visit the application online at rmhcsc.org/inlandempire/page/become-a-volunteer

Walk for Kids is a great event to benefit many families, to participate you must RSVP ahead of time. Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the opening ceremony will begin at 8:15 a.m., with the walk starting at 9 a.m.

For more information about the house or to RSVP for Walk for Kids visit rmhcsc.org/inlandempire