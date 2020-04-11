NFL free agency continues amidst the global pandemic

Photo Courtesy of AP Images.New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after losing an NFL wild-card playoff football game to the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.

The world currently finds itself in the middle of a global quarantine, but that does not stop the NFL from kick-starting its 2020 season with free agency.

Free agency is a time where players all around the league with expired contracts can look for new teams to join. Teams can also trade players who no longer want to be there in exchange for other players, or draft picks that can build future success.

The biggest name in free agency this year is Tom Brady, who is considered by many to be the greatest quarterback after winning 6 Superbowls with the New England Patriots over his 20-year span with the team.

On March 20, Brady signed a two-year contract worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He replaces Jaimes Winston who had as many touchdowns as he did turnovers during his five-year stint with the Bucs.

Another big name with a new jersey this year is DeAndre Hopkins, who is widely considered the best wide receiver in the game right now. He was traded on March 20 from the Houston Texans to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for running back David Johnson, a second-round pick in this year’s draft, and a fourth-round pick in next year’s draft.

Texans Coach and General Manager Bill O’ Brien has come under fire for this move, but Hopkins will seem to provide young Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray with ample help in the long run.

Running back Todd Gurley was a workhorse for the Los Angeles Rams ever since his rookie season and was vital to their Superbowl run just a couple of years back. However, he’s been injury-prone lately and was let go by the team.

Just a day later on March 20, Gurley was signed by the Atlanta Falcons for one year with a contract worth $6 million.

Veteran defensive end Calais Campbell has become a bit of a sack master throughout his 12-year career with 88 career sacks. On March 19, he was traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Baltimore Ravens for a 5th round draft pick. He signed a two year $27 million contract.

Nick Foles had a magical run with the Philadelphia Eagles a few years ago that ended with a Superbowl MVP award. However, his one year stint as the starter for the Jacksonville Jaguars failed miserably because he got injured.

The Chicago Bears decided to take a risk and sign Foles for three years with a $24 million contract. He is expected to compete for the starting job with Mitch Trubiski, who had a down year for the Bears last year.

The team also signed a $16 million, two-year contract with tight end Jimmy Graham, who became a superstar during his tenure with the New Orleans Saints but regressed every year since then.

The Dallas Cowboys made a lot of moves this off-season as well. They were able to resign important players such as quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper. They also added defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who was a staple of the Buccaneers defense and signed cornerback A.J Boye who was very consistent during his time with the Jaguars.

The Indianapolis Colts made, what could be considered, two excellent moves by signing veteran quarterback Phillip Rivers to a one year contract worth $25 million.

Rivers was an iron man for the Los Angeles Chargers for 15 years. The Colts hope he’ll be a short term replacement after the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck.

Their second pick up was cornerback Xavier Rhodes who was a star for the Vikings. He signed to a one year $30 million deal.

Other notable signings include Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders moving from San Francisco to New Orleans, Darius Slay, one of the better safeties in the league moving to the Eagles, Chris Harris, one of the best cornerbacks in the league moving to the Chargers and defense end Vick Beasley moving to the Titans.

There are so many free agents still available, this information is subject to change as days go by. With the outbreak still keeping sporting events canceled, it uncertain if the season will begin on time to see all these exciting changes.

