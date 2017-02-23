Rhythm Wine & Brews 2017

BY ANDREW VERDUZCO

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT EDITOR

Festival season is among us and as the temperature rises, Indio’s Empire Polo Fields gear up to host another spring season of music and arts festivals. March 4 2017, the polo fields will be opening their gates to our first festival of the season, Rhythm Wine & Brews Experience (RW&Bs).

Hosted by Empire Music Ventures, LLC and curated by Alex Haaggen IV (youngest of the Haagen family-original owners of the polo fields since 1987), Rhythm Wine & Brews brings reggae/ska (a Jamaican music genre) based live performances, more than 50 craft beer breweries, over 20 wineries, art installations, on site camping and much more.

Dubbed “the city of festivals,” Indio is beginning to see an influx of music and arts festivals boasting lineups that draw crowds by the tens of thousands. With that being said, for their fifth annual production, Rhythm Wine & Brews pulled out all the stops with their recent announcement of this year’s headliners.

RW&Bs is looking to make the 2017 event its the biggest production to date. Recently announced headliners for this year’s event include: West Coast native, Snoop Dogg, Hawaii’s Own, Pepper and Santa Cruz natives, The Expendables. Along side the headliners are supporting acts, Andy Frasco and The U.N., Spank Shaft and Macho Combo.

Live performances won’t be the only source of entertainment. Throughout the polo fields will be live interactive art installations, food trucks and thankfully no shortage of beer and wine.

Tickets will range in price from $70/GA (no tasting ticket) and upwards to $5000 for the VIP cabana experience.

Whether or not one wants to sleep in a tent or “glamp,” there are multiple options. The Experience is offering 10’x30′ camping plots that range from DIY to full on tents with queen sized beds and fully stocked mini fridges. Regardless of hospitality needs, RW&Bs provides accommodations for everyone’s preference.

Rhythm Wine and Brews Experience marks the opening day of festival season and what a perfect way to kickstart

another year of polo field festivities. Be sure to grab your tickets at http://www.rwbexp.com.