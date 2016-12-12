The Chaparral

Is global warming a hoax? »

BY SONALEI AMADOR STAFF WRITER President-elect Donald Trump has caused controversy regarding global warming, as he has held a position opposing the authenticity of global warming even before he took the role of a presidential candidate. Trump refers to global warming as a hoax perpetrated…

Dec 12 2016

COD Performing Arts AUDITION NOTICE A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum Dec. 12, 2016, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Location: COD Theater Too Email your preferred time slot to: ssmith@collegeofthedesert.edu for more information, visit: http://www.collegeofthedesert.edu/newsroom/Pages/11292016-Auditions-Romeo-and-Juliet-Project.aspx – and – The Romeo…

Dec 12 2016

How President-elect Donald Trump intends to “Make America Great Again” »

BY SONALEI AMADOR STAFF WRITER   President-elect Donald Trump made a string of promises during his long campaign to be the 45th president of the United States but has shifted his stance on a number of key issues. Trump has stirred America with his position…

Nov 21 2016

Is the American voting system fair? »

BY SONALEI AMADOR STAFF WRITER   Recently, there has been controversy regarding whether or not the American presidential voting system is fair. The concerns of fairness include illegal immigrants voting in the election and the controversy of electoral votes vs. popular votes. Before Election Day, Trump voiced…

Nov 21 2016

Donald Trump is now President-elect Donald Trump! »

BY WARREN HORTON STAFF CONTRIBUTOR With election day finally over, the race to the White House was having news outlets put on hold.  There are 538 electoral votes, which requires 270 votes to win.  Trump led with 254 votes to Clinton’s 215 votes for several…

Nov 8 2016

COD Public Safety Academy Director gives insight on officers’ deaths »

BY SONALEI AMADOR STAFF WRITER Two Palm Springs police officers were shot and killed on Oct. 8, 2016. COD Public Safety Academy Director Neil Lingle gave his professional insight on the tragedy. Lingle said the deaths of the officers, “evoked a lot of sad memories…

Oct 31 2016
Campus Life

International Office presents Journey to COD »

BY ISIAH ESTRADA   CAMPUS LIFE EDITOR College of the Desert’s International Office held a dinner Dec. 2, at the College of the Desert gymnasium while…

Dec 12 2016

Office of Student Life awareness for students »

BY ISIAH ESTRADA CAMPUS LIFE EDITOR The Office of Student Life is dedicated to helping the students of College of the Desert in anyway possible.…

Nov 21 2016

Extending opportunities for students »

BY ISELA MURILLO CAMPUS LIFE EDITOR EOPS is offered at College of the Desert and provides support to students with social, economic and educational issues. Since February 2016,…

Nov 21 2016
Opinion

Beeps not serving students healthy options

BY RONI DOHRMAN OPINION EDITOR College of the Desert campuses should offer healthier food choices for students, especially for those who can not eat many of the items…

Dec 12 2016
Current Affairs

The battle to retake Mosul and Raqqa still going strong

BY ANISSA GROUT CURRENT AFFAIRS EDITOR  Since the operation to retake Mosul was launched on Oct. 17, it has turned into the battle to also retake the city…

Dec 12 2016
Local

Food fetish review: The Slice

BY CARLOS DIAZ  SALVADOR RIVERA LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS In this last edition of the food fetish review for 2016, the food fetish team headed over to The Slice located on…

Dec 12 2016
Culture

A glimpse of the 2017 Grammy nominations

BY CHELSEA HERNANDEZ CULTURE EDITOR On Dec. 6, the 2017 Grammy nominations were announced. This marks the 59th annual Grammy awards ceremony. Artist Beyoncé Knowles, is up for nine…

Dec 12 2016
Features

    Volume 64, Issue 10

