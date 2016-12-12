The Chaparral

TOP STORIES
Is global warming a hoax?Dec 12 2016
Audition noticeDec 12 2016
People need to take the environment seriouslyDec 12 2016
McCallum Theatre to finally honor promiseNov 21 2016
Saying farewell to President ObamaNov 21 2016
Donald Trump wins 2016 presidential electionNov 21 2016
Google unveils iPhone competitorOct 31 2016
Scandals rock presidential candidatesOct 31 2016
Is global warming a hoax? »
BY SONALEI AMADOR STAFF WRITER President-elect Donald Trump has caused controversy regarding global warming, as he has held a position opposing the authenticity of global warming even before he took the role of a presidential candidate. Trump refers to global warming as a hoax perpetrated…Dec 12 2016 / No Comment / Read More »
Audition notice »
COD Performing Arts AUDITION NOTICE A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum Dec. 12, 2016, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Location: COD Theater Too Email your preferred time slot to: ssmith@collegeofthedesert.edu for more information, visit: http://www.collegeofthedesert.edu/newsroom/Pages/11292016-Auditions-Romeo-and-Juliet-Project.aspx – and – The Romeo…Dec 12 2016 / No Comment / Read More »
How President-elect Donald Trump intends to “Make America Great Again” »
BY SONALEI AMADOR STAFF WRITER President-elect Donald Trump made a string of promises during his long campaign to be the 45th president of the United States but has shifted his stance on a number of key issues. Trump has stirred America with his position…Nov 21 2016 / No Comment / Read More »
Is the American voting system fair? »
BY SONALEI AMADOR STAFF WRITER Recently, there has been controversy regarding whether or not the American presidential voting system is fair. The concerns of fairness include illegal immigrants voting in the election and the controversy of electoral votes vs. popular votes. Before Election Day, Trump voiced…Nov 21 2016 / No Comment / Read More »
Donald Trump is now President-elect Donald Trump! »
BY WARREN HORTON STAFF CONTRIBUTOR With election day finally over, the race to the White House was having news outlets put on hold. There are 538 electoral votes, which requires 270 votes to win. Trump led with 254 votes to Clinton’s 215 votes for several…Nov 8 2016 / No Comment / Read More »
COD Public Safety Academy Director gives insight on officers’ deaths »
BY SONALEI AMADOR STAFF WRITER Two Palm Springs police officers were shot and killed on Oct. 8, 2016. COD Public Safety Academy Director Neil Lingle gave his professional insight on the tragedy. Lingle said the deaths of the officers, “evoked a lot of sad memories…Oct 31 2016 / No Comment / Read More »
Audition notice »
COD Performing Arts AUDITION NOTICE A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum Dec. 12, 2016, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Location:…Dec 12 2016 / No Comment / Read More »
International Office presents Journey to COD »
BY ISIAH ESTRADA CAMPUS LIFE EDITOR College of the Desert’s International Office held a dinner Dec. 2, at the College of the Desert gymnasium while…Dec 12 2016 / No Comment / Read More »
Office of Student Life awareness for students »
BY ISIAH ESTRADA CAMPUS LIFE EDITOR The Office of Student Life is dedicated to helping the students of College of the Desert in anyway possible.…Nov 21 2016 / No Comment / Read More »
Extending opportunities for students »
BY ISELA MURILLO CAMPUS LIFE EDITOR EOPS is offered at College of the Desert and provides support to students with social, economic and educational issues. Since February 2016,…Nov 21 2016 / No Comment / Read More »