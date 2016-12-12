The Chaparral

BY SONALEI AMADOR STAFF WRITER President-elect Donald Trump has caused controversy regarding global warming, as he has held a position opposing the authenticity of global warming even before he took the role of a presidential candidate. Trump refers to global warming as a hoax perpetrated…

Audition notice » COD Performing Arts AUDITION NOTICE A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum Dec. 12, 2016, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Location: COD Theater Too Email your preferred time slot to: ssmith@collegeofthedesert.edu for more information, visit: http://www.collegeofthedesert.edu/newsroom/Pages/11292016-Auditions-Romeo-and-Juliet-Project.aspx – and – The Romeo…

How President-elect Donald Trump intends to “Make America Great Again” » BY SONALEI AMADOR STAFF WRITER President-elect Donald Trump made a string of promises during his long campaign to be the 45th president of the United States but has shifted his stance on a number of key issues. Trump has stirred America with his position…

Is the American voting system fair? » BY SONALEI AMADOR STAFF WRITER Recently, there has been controversy regarding whether or not the American presidential voting system is fair. The concerns of fairness include illegal immigrants voting in the election and the controversy of electoral votes vs. popular votes. Before Election Day, Trump voiced…

Donald Trump is now President-elect Donald Trump! » BY WARREN HORTON STAFF CONTRIBUTOR With election day finally over, the race to the White House was having news outlets put on hold. There are 538 electoral votes, which requires 270 votes to win. Trump led with 254 votes to Clinton’s 215 votes for several…