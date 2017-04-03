Desert Sun editor James Meier joins COD

BY JESUS MAGAÑA

FEATURES EDITOR

College of the Desert is always adding new staff and faculty to help improve the school. The new interim director of community relations, James Meier, is one of them. Meier’s job is to make sure everything that happens at COD is communicated throughout the campus and the surrounding community.

Meier started building a career in journalism by earning his bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton (CSUF). He worked for the student newspaper, The Daily Titan. After graduation, Meier spent twenty years working his way up in the media industry. He was journalist in an environment much different from modern society. Meier worked without the assistance of the internet and smartphones and relied more on face-to-face interaction to gain information.

Meier landed a job as an editor at The Desert Sun newspaper. His job was to figure out what was happening around the Coachella Valley and throughout the world. Always up-to-date, there was no time to risk missing out on a good story. He made sure The Desert Sun was the best newspaper it could be for its audience. Meier spent eleven years there, covering everything from government to sports.

Meier came to COD this spring and says he loves his job. He is using his journalism skills to tell a story and write. “I want to share the many great things happening at COD,” said Meier. A large whiteboard hangs in his office with dozens of campus events displayed. Meier tries to promote the numerous campus happenings that people don’t always hear about. Meier plans on continuing what he’s doing, spreading good news so students stay more informed.

When asked to give advice for any aspiring journalists, he had a lot to offer. “Get your facts right and get your names right,” Meier said. He explained how accuracy and credibility are some of the most important things to focus on, “Get to know as many things as you can, learn Excel, learn Photoshop and learn to use social media. If you don’t try hard, you won’t last,” said Meier.

Meier shows a lot of passion for what he does and is bringing many new great ideas to the campus.