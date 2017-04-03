Increased costs for CSU students

BY CHELSEA HERNANDEZ

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

On March 27, 2016 the California State Board of Trustees voted 11-8 to increase tuition by five percent for the 2017-18 school year. All 23 California State University (CSU) campuses will be effected by the increase.

According to The California State University, undergraduate tuition will increase by $270, graduate tuition by $438, and credential tuition by $312. The increase makes students worrisome as they will now have to adjust their budgeting. According to Los Angeles Times, a study shows that out of approximately 460,000 students, one in 10 are homeless and one in five do not have enough food to eat.

To some the difference is not dramatic; however, to others the change will affect them heavily. According to Chico State’s student newspaper The Orion, one student said, “I’m considered a homeless student, the extra tuition is going to be tough.”

As another Chico student said, “It’s [tuition increase] not too big to worry about.”

Camile Pera, a COD social work major said, “I think it’s very disappointing because it makes we [students] have to take out a larger loan to cover expenses. Yes, two hundred dollars does not seem like a lot but it is for a college student working a part-time job.”

This is also a concern for transfer students. Many students who are transferring to California State Universities will be transitioning from paying community college tuition to university prices. Scott Cooper is a transfer counselor at COD and has some advice for community college students about to attend a CSU.

“Bottom line is that the Cal States are still one of the most affordable [for bachelor degrees] out there even with the tuition increases…[Transfer students] need to research where they’re going and look into things before they go there,” said Cooper. He encourages students to become aware of resources around them, doing extensive research on the school they plan to attend, looking out for hidden costs (parking, for example) and applying for scholarships.

The increase leads to the question: “Why?”

The California State University website states, “Over the last two-and-a-half decades, state support per student for the CSU has declined while enrollment demands have dramatically increased. Today, state support per student remains thousands of dollars below 1990s levels. At the same time, the CSU is doing more with less, enrolling and graduating more students than ever before.”

The increase is said to add more faculty, advisors, and classes. Students continue to protest (like previous years) with each tuition hike by holding up signs and making bold statements.