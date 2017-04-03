New immigration order has implications

BY PAUL C. H. VELASCO

CURRENT AFFAIRS EDITOR

President Trump’s new immigration order may have some unintended consequences within national borders.

The recently revised order may have the most impact on tourism and higher education.

The passing of the new immigration order has led to the rise of American nationalism, which may lead less tourists coming into the U.S. Another factor is the strength of the dollar bill against other forms of currency.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the order makes the U.S. an even less attractive spending destination for international tourists. Even if these same tourists come and visit the country, they may not feel as welcomed.

The order may also affect cities or counties like Ocean County that rely on the tourism industry to help run its local economy and keep people employed.

This order may also discourage international students from pursuing their college education here in America. Nearly 40 percent of colleges and universities have seen a decline of some sort in their applications involving international students. The highest reported declines involved students from the Middle East. In this same report, universities also reported declines in applications from China and India, two countries that account for almost half of all international students in the U.S. This means that countries cannot send their best students in fear of being deported back to their homelands.

President Trump’s new order since has been halted by a federal district court justice in Hawaii.