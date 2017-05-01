Hardest day of the week gets easier

BY BRIANNA FERRELL

TRENDING EDITOR

For several weeks now, #MondayMotivation has been the number one hashtag trending topic on twitter. This trending hashtag has been inspiring people from all over the world to post about their motivation to get through the day everybody dreads, Monday.

Whether Twitter is used for interaction with people or just looking for funny memes to laugh at, the majority of college students have Twitter. #MondayMotivation is for the people who absolutely hate Mondays and need help to get through the day.

Monday motivation was started to motivate people around the world for major success in people’s lives. People tweet to @MotivatorMonday using the hashtag #MondayMotivation telling others what they are going to today to further their success.

College of the Desert student, Meghan Sorenson states, “Monday motivation is about trying to get through the week when I need it. I’m always busy with school and work then I look at Monday motivation posts and it helps me get focused to do what I need to do.”

#MondayMotivation inspires many to pursue their goals and dream big where sky is the limit. The twitter account @Business_Motiv puts up a picture quoting, “Work until you no longer have to introduce yourself.”

Not only do people quote many leaders who have inspired greatness, but they also put up their own success stories that helped them get where they are today. “Do what you think is right, not what other people think is right. In the end, it’s you who deals with the result, not them # MondayMotivation” said, @TheRealBradLea on Twitter.

“When I see Monday motivation posts it makes me want to step out of my comfort zone. It motivates me to use my time wisely and efficiently especially when it comes to work and school. It motivates me to step up my game in everything I do in my daily life,” said COD student James McCallum.

Follow @MotivatorMonday for inspiration, quotes, and stories that can be helpful. Inspire someone else in the world using #MondayMotivation.