How do COD students survive with minimum wage?

Minimum Wage Workers

BY: ISIDRO SOLORIO

LOCAL EDITOR

The California Department of Industrial relations states that, the minimum wage from Jan. 1, 2017 in California is $10.50 an hour. As required by the sate law most employees get paid minimum wage; there are some exceptions, while employers with 26 employees or more pay $10.50, employers with 25 or fewer employees pay $10.00 an hour. From Jan. 1, 2017 to Jan.1, 2022 minimum wage will increase up to $15.00 an hour, according to the Industrial Welfare Commission (IWC) order 14-200.

Most college students on top of attending classes have the responsibility of a minimum wage part-time or full-time job as they have basic life necessities such as rent, car payment, food and supplies along with tuition just to mention some. One of the main reasons why people attend to a community college or a university is to escape working for a minimum wage job. College can be quite paradoxical as it is the begging of debt in somebody’s life.

COD students Cintya Rodriguez and Michelle Salgado tell us how they mange their college lives. Cintya Rodriguez says, “This is my first semester in college, I didn’t realize how expensive college can be until now.” Referring to high prices of books and classes. Rodriguez states that she had worked over the summer as she had planed to go back to school and obtain a career. She also says, “without the help of financial aid and my parents I wouldn’t be here, as right now I am jobless but currently searching for one.” Meaning that her parents support her as emotionally and economically. What she had saved over the summer has helped her with her personal needs and other expenses. Rodriguez mentions again how much her parents help her, “my parents give more than what I can ask for, thanks to them I am able to come to school and get educated.”

Michelle Salgado says, “I am not a minimum wage worker but I once was one as I was starting college. I worked in a retail store, that salary helped me pay for my first books and classes as I was not being financially helped at that moment.” She is now working as a behavioral instructor with a pay rate of $15.00 per hour but she is not working full-time. She mentions, “although I am getting paid a good salary it is barely enough as I don’t work many hours. As Rodriguez, Salgado states that parents have always been a big support for her. They help her financially; she doesn’t have to pay rent or food and all her money goes to her education and personal needs.”

Most college students are able to attend school thanks to a part-time job and the help of loved ones who wants see them succeed.