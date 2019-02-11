Another year, another Chella

BY CARLOS GARCIA

A & E EDITOR

Photo Courtesy of AP Images. “Escape Velocity” sculpture by Poetic Kinetics, roaming the Coachella grounds in 2014.

With the closing of 2018 and the opening of 2019, the anticipation for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup has been released, with weekend 1 starting on April 12-14 and weekend 2 ending it April 19-21.

It was an instant hit with the announcement of the featuring line-up headliners: Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, and Tame Impala. With other impactful artists such as Kid Cudi, The 1975, Wiz Khalifa, Khalid, Billie Eilish, Ella Mai and Weezer.

Even including international artists: Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Blackpink, and Los Tucanes De Tijuana. With the lineup being so global and diverse, it is definitely a must for all to attend.

Coachella may be known for their star-studded lineup however, another big seeker the festival holds is their art because if you didn’t take a picture by or near an installation, did you really go to Coachella?

Coachella over the past years has been really tied to their art installations which are featured th

roughout the festival grounds. From their most famous installations like “Spectra” which is a seven-story structure that features over 300 colors of plexiglass windows, to one of Coachella’s most predominant pieces, “Escape Velocity,” also known as the Coachella Astronaut.

The installation was a 57-foot long inflatable astronaut that would just wander the festival grounds as people enjoyed watching performances. Over time, as Coachella’s technology, creativity, and motivation stems, there is no telling what we will see this year.

After roaming around the festival for hours under the steaming valley sun, you will definitely need to stay hydrated and nourished. The festival does really well with providing everything you need.

Regardless if you are VIP or just have regular admissions access, you will have no trouble accessing food or water. With people being as conscious as ever in regards to what they consume, more options are becoming available with food & drinks. Some vendors even offer gluten-free and vegan options.

We asked some Coachella Fest goers and Coachella Valley natives for any tips and things to know before going to the festival.

3rd year COD student, Cuautemoc Lopez, who has attended the festival for 6 years now stated, “Use the restroom before going to Coachella, and make sure once you are inside to stock up on water bottles. They are not expensive there, and you won’t regret it. Water will definitely be your best friend during the weekend you choose to go,” said Lopez.

3rd year COD student, Luis Sanchez said, “You can’t be shy if you are going to Coachella. There will be times where you will need to shove and push to get to where you need to be. It’s nothing to be scared of either. You will soon realize that’s how everyone gets by at Coachella.”

With each day that passes, Coachella gets closer. Although, there are no longer festival bracelets available to attend Coachella, there are chances for residents of the Coachella Valley to get them still.

Coachella on their website has filled out forms for local residents. If you are not a resident, your best bet is to purchase your bracelets from a third-party source. For more information on Coachella and to buy tickets and passes visit www.coachella.com.