Coachella attracts a global audience

BY LILIANA VALLEJO

STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR

Photo courtesy of AP Images. Festival goers attend the X Japan show at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival on April 21, 2018, in Indio, Calif.

Music lovers from around the world are making preparations to visit the Coachella Valley this April. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Have you ever wondered what attracts visitors from around the globe? Could it be the wide range of performing artists, exotic and eye-catching art or the fashion?

International students at College of the Desert seem to love the idea of Coachella for various reasons. They know about Coachella in their country and are well aware of the line-up and many events surrounding the festival. Sophomore, Mitsuya Morishima from Japan, said, “if I had the opportunity to go to the festival, one thing I would like to do is experience the culture and the atmosphere.”

Coachella is one of the most iconic, music festivals in North America and around the world. It has become highly regarded as a trend-setter for music that crosses genres, shapes the leading sounds and sets new trends around the world. It is also known for its many tasty food offerings. From burgers to vegan options, the festival provides fabulous culinary plates for a variety of tastebuds. Sophomore Ryotano Mano, who is also from Japan said, “if I had the opportunity to go to Coachella, something that I would like to try is the American food choices.

COD’s Yuto Osako said that he would like to experience the festival to get familiar with the diverse line-up of musicians. Some performers last year came from Japan. X Japan, Japan’s greatest heavy metal rock band, played during the same timeslot as Beyonce. Osaka believes Coachella seems like an excellent opportunity to get together with friends to enjoy a weekend of fun. He also agreed that he would like to hear more foreign music as part of the line-up in the future.

Senior Sumin Kim, from South Korea, said that she is well aware of Coachella and knows of artists playing this year like Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK. She said that she would enjoy watching the performances if she had the opportunity to go.

Foreign music has become so popular throughout the world, that this year, for the first time ever, the Korean girl group BLACKPINK will perform. K-pop has become a huge success worldwide, that there is no doubt that this year, Coachella will appeal to the K-pop fanatics. The first ever K-pop male group to perform in Coachella was Epik High back in 2016.

Coachella has included foreign artists to attract new people to the festival and continues working hard to provide something for everyone around the globe.