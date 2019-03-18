Women’s softball team takes two wins at home games

BY MELISSA ESPINOZA

SPORTS REPORTER

Photo courtesy of The Chaparral. COD women’s softball team after their two home victories.

On Feb. 23 the women’s softball team, who went into the day with a 4-2 overall record, managed to win their two home games at the “COD Tri.” The first two games were against the Glendale Vaqueros (7-5) followed by the Golden West Rustlers (12-4).

The Roadrunners were over powered early on in their first game, as Glendale had four runs by the fifth inning, but the Roadrunners recovered and tied the game at the end of the fifth with scores from Aleyna Velasquez (2B), Areli Moreno (3B/RHP), Briana Alcorn (CF) and Natalie Avila (C). Heading into the sixth inning trailing by one, the Roadrunners scored three more times to win the game in the seventh inning.

With little time to rest, the Roadrunners were ready for their second game of the day. Golden West took the lead by scoring a run during the top of the first inning, but COD took over and by the end of the second they had scored six times. The Rustlers tried to close in and scored once in the top of the third and two more times in the fourth, putting the score at 6-4. But the Roadrunners would comeback and score 3 runs in the fourth and 3 more in the fifth inning to take the victory.

After playing two games and winning both, the Roadrunners are preparing for the games ahead.

“I think communication really helped us out [along with] the cheering in the dugout…we came in with good energy and I think our win from yesterday really motivated us to keep the streak going,” said Freshman right fielder Andrea Torres.

The COD women’s softball team has had their best start to a season since 2014 and are working on keeping their winning streak alive and finishing strong.

“I think we did well today because of our energy, because we wanted to keep that streak going. It’s been a really long time since we won a lot of games consecutively so for us it is really important. We want to make a statement,” said sophomore first baseman Mya Martinez.

The Roadrunners have upcoming games, on March 4 at Moorpark at 1 p..m., March 7 at Imperial Valley at 3 p.m., and March 8 at San Diego Mesa at 3 p.m.