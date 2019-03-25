Roadrunners continue developing a solid foundation for the program

BY COLIN CHAPDELAINE

STAFF WRITER

Photo courtesy of The Chaparral. Roadrunner baseball continues to hone development despite less than desirable results.

Now over the halfway point in their schedule, the Roadrunners are putting their tough start behind them as they look to focus on developing the fundamentals and playing up to their competition. Currently sitting at 3-20 on the year, the team has had an uphill battle from the start, enduring multiple injuries while being on the receiving end of one of the conference’s toughest schedules.

“To test ourselves, we have played most of the top teams in Southern California, arguably one of the toughest schedules in California,” said head coach Chris Walters. “We played many of these teams tough, and several times were able to push them to the last out. We’ve done this in spite of incurring several injuries throughout the year. We have been fortunate that none have been season-ending, just disruptive.”

The Roadrunners also field one of the youngest teams in the conference with 25 out of 32 players being a freshman. While this may put them at a disadvantage in the win column, Walters sees this as an opportunity to teach his players the fundamentals of the game and really develop a strong foundation for the future of the program. “We are playing a largely young roster,” said Walters. “We’re working to build a program that plays fundamental baseball at a high level.”

This message is nothing new for Walters or the baseball program at COD. When Walters was interviewed by The Chaparral in February 2018, early in his first season as head coach, he talked about his desire to teach his players to use their losses on the field as lessons they can use towards progressing as individual players and as a team.

“It’s about building on everything we’re learning,” Walters told The Chaparral last year, “I’ve told the team this all along…the ‘L’ can stand for lose or the ‘L’ can stand for learn. It’s about what you do with the information you gain from that game.”

As the season approaches its final month, the Roadrunners can look forward to putting everything they’ve been working on together and playing hard to end the season on a positive note for next year. “As for what to expect, we will continue to work hard at what I see as the new brand of COD baseball,” Walters said. “While we have made strides, we are not where we need to be or want to be.”

The Roadrunners are back in action on Tuesday, March 26 when they take on Southwestern in Chula Vista for a 2 p.m. game.