KCOD station manager Giselle Woo will perform at Chella

BY CARLOS GARCIA

A & E EDITOR

Photo Courtesy of AR Studios. Giselle Woo and the Night Owls performing at Coachella Valley Food Trucks.

The Coachella Valley is well- known for its music and arts scene, especially for Coachella Fest. In between the two-week extravaganza lures another festival called Chella hosted by Golden Voice. Chella is a one-day event held on April 17, inside the Indio Fairgrounds at the Fullenwider Auditorium. The legendary band “Los Tucanes De Tijuana” will play as the headliner. Other acts such as Mon Laferte, and KCOD’s very own station manager Giselle Woo and her band “The Night Owls” will also perform.

“Excitement! Lately, I’ve been feeling a lot of gratitude.” Woo said as she has been offered the opportunity to be performing at “Chella.” As anyone would expect, to perform in such a highlighted pedestal, the feeling is phenomenal.

Giselle Woo & The Night Owls is a band consisted of five members. Woo the singer and part guitarist of the group, Christian Colin also a guitarist, Jose Ceja holds the band down with the drums, Cesar Flores adds color with back up vocals and percussion, and bass player Marco Murrieta. And from that lineup is what makes “Giselle Woo & The Night Owls.”

“Our style is that of desert rock inspired by our home, the Coachella Valley,” states Woo as she briefly describes her band. The Coachella Valley influence is deeply rooted in the bands’ music and appearance. Which greatly sets them apart from other bands. “The best way I’ve heard someone describe us was, ‘you sound like all my favorite bands in one.’ We just love music, different kinds, all kinds. I think that is what makes us stand out.”

For the bands’ performance at the event, we can expect a lot. From the emotions to the visuals. Everything will be there and present. The pride and honor will be at an all-time high that night. “You can be expected to be moved. You can also be expected to feel pride knowing that you went to school with one of us, or hung out with us at our local spots, shoot we might even exchange a hello, or even shared a hug.”

From the band, in general, we can expect lots of surprises and new content. “We will begin recording our first album. I also recorded an EP with my good friend Bryanna Evaro (Desert Rhythm Project) on bass guitar, and Tyler Saraca on drums, with Christian Colin on lead guitar. We will be releasing it soon. But as a band moving forward, we are going to get into the studio, and I am very excited about that.”

Woo hopes what she is doing will encourage other aspiring artists or bands. “There are a few things I can say; when has it ever been easy to pursue a dream? The one thing that stands out to me is this – do not listen to negativity, even when it is coming from a family member or someone you admired a lot. Most people will say or do anything to ensure they’re own happiness and will try to crush your spirit. Stay strong, stay focused, and reach out for help when you need to. Do whatever it takes, just do not let negativity consume you. Another thing is sometimes its easier to go with the flow, but if you feel passionate about something and notice that you have to make a little noise or simply have to go against the flow to get to where you want to be, so be it.”

Chella is scheduled for April 17 in between weekend one and two of Coachella Fest. Doors will open at 6 p.m. For more information about “Chella,” visit Golden Voice at their website www.goldenvoice.com. or you can reach them 760-863-8247. You can follow “Giselle Woo & The Night Owls,” on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @ Giselle Woo & The Night Owls.