Men’s golf begins postseason play

BY VICTOR MALDONADO

SPORTS REPORTER

Photo courtesy of COD Athletics. Josh Lumgair watches as his iron shot approaches the green.

The men’s golf team placed second in their last match, which was their final one before heading to the conference finals. The match took place at the 74-par Los Seranos Golf Course in Chino Hills, and Desert sent five of their athletes to compete in the event, which was the final PCAC tournament of the season. Sophomore Clement Heurtin (Nantes, FR) finished third overall for individuals with a score of two over par.

Their coach, Thomas Mainez Jr. graduated from UC Davis and played a couple of events on the Nike Tour in 1999 and had previously coached at CSU San Bernardino for 11 seasons. Mainez’s coaching highlight was nearly winning the DII Men’s Golf NCAA Championship in 2009, ultimately losing in a playoff.

The Roadrunners as individuals have done well with each upcoming match by improving through practice and play. After every match, there is at least one golfer on the team that steps up and really shines.

The team consists of sophomores Michael Choma, Jordan Clark, Maxime Faure, Clement Heurtin, and freshmen Chase Cadwallader, Josh Lumgair, Bailey Spivak and Landon Stellingwerff.

Desert enjoys playing the sport and wants to improve in the best way they can. Freshman Josh Lumgair said, “With each match, the team does seem to get better. Hopefully, we could get 1st one more time.”

The team has a total of seven matches left in the season. Clement Heurtin said, “I would like to go out big and win the last few matches.”

Their last matches will be at the PCAC Finals (PCAC No. 11) at El Camino Country Club in Oceanside on April 29, the CCCAA SoCal Regionals at Los Seranos Golf Course in Chino Hills on May 6, and the CCCAA State Finals at Silverado Resort in Napa on May 13.